As I creep along in years I tend to have a much greater understanding of the old Latin phrase that Robin Williams and his students in Dead Poets Society made famous from the hallowed halls of Berry College.
Carpe Diem. Simply put, seize the day.
My Sunday School lessons for the past three months have been focused on Matthew 24, a series of lesson about the end of the age.
As I prepared this week to teach the final lesson in the quarterly series, the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, took on a fresh perspective.
Matthew 24:36 tells us “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.”
As a very imperfect and sinful Christian, I will tell you I struggle with that verse. The Holy Trinity is the foundation for Christians and when Jesus told his disciples from the Mount of Olives that not even the Son (himself) knows the time of his second coming, it threw me for a loop.
Then Uvalde. Youngsters, 19 of them, in the third and fourth grades, gunned down in their classroom. Two teachers were murdered along with those kids.
I am not guaranteed that there will be a tomorrow. You are not guaranteed that there will be a tomorrow.
Carpe Diem.
I told my class last Sunday that I am a champion of procrastination. Why do today what I can put off until tomorrow.
What if tomorrow doesn’t come.
That doesn’t mean that I, we, shouldn’t plan for tomorrow. We all hope and pray for a tomorrow. In fact we hope and pray for a tomorrow that is better than today. That was never more the case than it was for me this past Wednesday evening. I was so mad at events, or lack thereof, that afternoon that I was ready to just hop into my recliner and sleep my way into Thursday, hoping that Thursday would come.
It did.
There are a lot of things that I still want to do before I check out and I realize now more than ever that there is no time like the present and it’s time to figure out a way to make them happen.
That’s one reason I’m going to Israel this summer. Israel had never been particularly high on my bucket list but the opportunity came along, thanks to good friends Joel and David Thornton, so I opted for the Carpe Diem philosophy.
A little known fact to many of you is that I have been working for several years on a couple of children’s books. One of them actually has a working title, “Second Nature.” It’s pretty much finished; now all I’ve got to do is save enough money for the publishing costs. That hasn’t been a priority for my procrastinating self.
Now it is.
The second book is going to require at least one, if not two more trips to Alaska to get some of the photos I want to include. Since as a lifelong journalist I am not independently wealthy, that one is going to take a back seat out of necessity.
It’s higher on the bucket list. Much higher.
There are places I want to go and things I want to see. The reality, I suppose, is primarily things I want to see.
Spirit bears. Some call them Kermode bears. They’re white black bears. Not albino, but black bears with a double recessive gene in a special population off the coast of British Columbia near Prince Rupert. The cheapest trip I’ve been able to find is about $6,500 for a week, including airfare, but there’s no guarantee that I’ll see one. $6,500. With no guarantee that I’m going to see what I paid to do. Therein lies the reason that hasn’t happened.
It also has moved significantly up the bucket list.
I’ve been blessed to have been able to do some traveling over the past 20 years. A couple of other places that are on the list are Yellowstone and Yosemite national parks. I want to see Old Faithful. I want to stand in awe at the face of El Capitan.
I want to see the Aurora Borealis. You can call them the Northern Lights.
I want, I want, I want. Something tells me there is something wrong about that, that I ought to appreciate what I’ve been able to accomplish over the course of my life. I ought to be happy with I’ve got.
I am, really. I’ve already been to a lot places, seen a lot of things that when growing up I never would have imagined I’d experience. The Colosseum in that other Rome, the Vatican, Michelangelo’s David in Florence, the Panama Canal, the Rhine River Gorge. The French Riviera (complete with those irritating pebbles where there ought to be sand).
If tomorrow never comes, I haven’t been cheated
I suppose one final thought is, tell someone you love them, especially if you mean it.
You may not have that chance tomorrow, if there is no tomorrow.