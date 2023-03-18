If our journey through life can be likened to a game, that means there must be winners and losers, right? To extrapolate, that means that life must be a series of competitions and I really don’t like that thought, in large part because I don’t like losing.
So let’s break the mold.
What makes some people winners, I’ll call them successful, and others... let’s just say less successful?
I would argue for a moment that attitude is a key component. The second is a willingness to step back from “self” and be a team player. Putting the great good of the mass before the emphasis on “me.”
I’m not going to get all religious on you this week but my own personal belief is that when the Creator finished work on this planet and saw that his work was good, he recognized that something was missing. There was no one to share the joy with.
So the Creator made Adam. While the relationship between God and Adam was great for God, there was something missing for Adam. So, the Creator came up with Eve.
So, life really is all about relationships. The success of great relationships is the joy that happens when people get along.
Readers know of my love for all things sporting. That was something that flowed from my mother’s genes. Virtually all of my sporting activity came as part of a team, mostly baseball, but some basketball. I was never a successful individual athlete but I admire those who are.
I love the Olympics and some of the individual sports where someone can legitimately say they are the best in the world — and can prove it head-to-head, man against man, woman against woman, one against one.
But I have a difficult time fully understanding the ability to call oneself the best in the world. I identify much better with the team concept, where one must depend on a teammate to make things work, to be successful. It requires multiple people, with varying degrees of talent and ability, to be on the same page, trying to accomplish a common objective.
Winning. Oops, I should have said being successful.
The baseball team might have the best pitcher in the world, but that pitcher is not going to be successful unless his TEAM has some hitters and people who can play defense well. That pitcher can strike out 27 people in a row, but if his hitters don’t get the job done, the pitcher isn’t judged as being successful on that given night.
Conversely, that same pitcher could be having a bad night, with six or eight walks, but because his hitters and fielders are having a good night, he gets the W.
That is a half-column introduction to what I’m trying to say to you today. Life is about being a team player, and on any night, even the best team loses. Oops, let’s say isn’t successful.
One of my best friends in this wonderful community where I have spent more than half of my life is probably the least competitive person I’ve ever met, but is one of the biggest winners, oops, most successful, individuals I’ve ever known. That person, with the admittedly limited knowledge I have, has been successful by being the ultimate team player. The ability to push “self” to the rear and focus on what is the best for the rest of the team, those you work with daily, those you have to live with daily. That is something special!
The older I get, and that’s getting to be pretty dadgum old, the more I realize how much ego and self-centeredness gets in the way of success. I like confident people, but there’s a really thin line between confidence and cockiness. I despise, if that’s even a strong enough word, cocky people. They’re usually all about themselves and what they want.
People who put others first, who think about the success of their “team,” what’s good for their community, their WHOLE community, those are the kind of people I like to hang with.
When the team wins, when the community wins, we all share in the glory. We all win, er, I mean are successful.
On that day.
Who knows what the next day is going to bring. Someone else, some other community, might do it better the next day.
How does the successful person respond? They try to figure out what went wrong on that occasion and do it better, or differently, the next time around.
The flame-throwing pitcher who has made a living striking out other players with his 103 mph fastball WILL one day run up against another team of great hitters who can hammer that fastball right down Broad Street. He’s got to have a curve ball, or change-up, in his repertoire.
You’re not successful by doing the same thing every time out.
But you do need teammates who can pick up the slack on any given day.
When the team is successful, you’re going to be successful.
Feel free to read between the lines.