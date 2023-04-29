You just don’t know how glad I was that my Sunday School lesson last weekend was about desire and temptation. I have faced a couple of incidents in the past week where that lesson served me well.
My 2014 Jeep Patriot has been costing me a bunch of money over the last year. Every other month something has gone bad that has resulted in $300 to $900 hits to the pocketbook.
Most recently, I have replaced a camshaft sensor 3 times in the past 7 weeks. So the folks I let handle my vehicle since Dennis Ratliff retired (I would trust that man with my soul) told me that was a pretty good sign it wasn’t the sensor that was the problem but something that sends a signal to the sensor.
Keep in mind here that I know absolutely nothing about anything mechanical. My father didn’t know anything about automotive engines, hence, he didn’t pass anything on to me.
The folks explained to me that anything wrong with the camshaft would very likely be a $1,500 job at minimum, so I decided it was probably best to decommission the Jeep and find something more dependable to drive.
I started looking around for used vehicles, with the primary caveat that they are from a reputable automaker with a proven track record of high mileage with limited repairs — just take care of changing the oil and an occasional tune-up.
The first vehicle I found was a Nissan Altima. It didn’t take long to realize that the Altima sat a little too low to the ground for this 6-foot-5 overweight dude with bad knees. Then I stumbled on a 2017 Cadillac SKZ with just 70,000 miles. A Cadillac! It would never have crossed my mind to buy a new Cadillac ‘cause that’s not how I roll. But a used one that still looked really good, had reasonable mileage and was, generally speaking, affordable?
Then I clicked on the details link.
The first thing that jumped out was the size of the gas tank. It would have taken $75 or more in today’s gas market to fill it up. Then I saw the mileage estimate and realized that, as much driving I do, I would have to fill it up about every five days.
It was at that point the Sunday School lesson kicked in. Desire was quickly tempered.
I kept looking until I ran across the Knight’s Car Store website where I saw a 2011 Acura RDX, a compact SUV. At first blush 2011 sounded a little old, but the mileage was less than 100,000 so I took it out for a test drive and it was wonderful.
There were a few (very) minor issues with the vinyl on the interior but Chelsea Moore assured me their vinyl person would be in in a couple of days and take care of those. When I took the car in for the vinyl to be repaired (and they did a magnificent job), Chelsea let me use another Cadillac SKZ to get around for a couple of hours. That Caddy was a sweet ride for sure, but I again avoided the desire to move up in status, because Cadillac and Doug Walker aren’t used in the same sentence.
So much for desire. Now comes the issue with temptation.
I have been tempted for the past 24 hours to complain, I mean REALLY complain, about some customer service from a major player in the vacation/travel industry. No one local, mind you, but at this point I think I’ll reserve the bulk of my comments. I’ve always heard that discretion is the better part of valor.
I will say this: When you’ve got a large group of folks all flying out of Atlanta and one of the flight reservations comes back with a flight out of Appleton, Wisconsin, you really scratch your head. Then, when the folks on the other end of the phone play hard ball, claiming it was a mistake on our end — refusing to take responsibility for the rebooking when we’ve got the email confirmation of the original booking that clearly states Atlanta, not Appleton — well, you can bet I’m not inclined to use that vendor again.
It’s not a cut-off-your-nose-to-spite-your-face kind of thing, because there are lots of vendors out there and the choices are both good and plentiful.
But there’s even more to the story and I’ll whine and moan about that later. I’m becoming more and more like one of my grandmothers in my advanced years, and I don’t like that even a little bit.
My Grandmother Walker lived with my family from my second grade through her death when I was in college. She was a professional fussbudget and I’m doing everything I can to turn the other cheek in my senior years.
I think there’s a lesson in the Bible about that too!