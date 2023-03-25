I’ve been working on a project for retired Rome City Manager John Bennett for the last two months. John wanted to do a program for the Rome Rotary Club that recalled Rome when John came to town in 1969 as opposed to the Rome we all love today. I thought it sounded like it might be an interesting program, since John is a walking encyclopedia of all things Rome.
Then he brought me a 10-page, handwritten list of things he’d like to find pictures of and be able to compare what existed back then to what’s there today. I won’t try to repeat the adjectives and adverbs that I muttered under my breath at the time. Ten pages, handwritten!
As I got into it, I realized that the program would be much longer than the typical Rotary program, so I told President-elect Chris Kerry we better set aside two weeks. The second program was presented this past Thursday and I will tell you it could very easily have stretched into a third week.
I can’t even begin to tell you how much I’ve enjoyed doing the research, trying to dig up 50- and 60-year-old pictures of Rome. I have to thank the crew at the Rome Area History Center for their help. A special collection of photos donated by Clyde Collier was a huge help. The guys and girls over in the Rome-Floyd County Planning Department have helped, as well as Frank Barron, Joe Smith and several others.
I think I managed to find examples of 98% of what John asked for, but it was really hard to cull them down. The first week we focused on industry and transportation. We put together a slide show with 87 pictures.
The second week, John talked about downtown, medical facilities, Berry College and the vast properties it has spun off for new development, schools, recreation, trails, South Rome redevelopment and our rivers. That was a whole lot of ground to cover in a 40-minute program, but we got it in because when 1 p.m. Thursday rolls around, Rotary is over, period!
Since we got started, John made note of the fact that Rome will be celebrating its bicentennial in 2034, just 11 short years from now. He wants our work to jump start a collection of Rome then and Rome now that can be a big part of the bicentennial celebration — so we will continue to solicit old pictures from anyone and everyone. If you have old photos of Rome, particularly from the 1960s and 70s, I hope you’ll be willing to share them digitally with me at DougWalkerOctober@gmail.com.
Just a few thoughts on some of the material I’ve dug up as a part of this process.
First, I had no clue how large the Fox Manufacturing facility in North Rome was. I had always thought it was much of the area on the south side of Callahan Street where the recycling center was once located. Nope, it extended all the way across Callahan Street and completely covered a large span of acreage on the east side of the railroad tracks which is now, for the most part, vacant. It was huge!
I similarly had no idea how large the Fairbanks facility off of Division Street was at one time. It’s still pretty big today. One does not get a realistic picture of how large Fairbanks is when you’re just driving by on Division Street or John Davenport.
One of the really old pictures we got showed the old rail line over the confluence of the rivers downtown. The raised trestle to protect the rail line from flooding was cool — and then I remembered that the levee along Second Avenue was simply built over the trestle that existed all the way out to Turner McCall Boulevard/Shorter Avenue. That’s right, the old trestle is still there, buried in the levee!
Pictures of the old depot that existed close to the Southeastern Mills/Summit Hill mill downtown and out off East Sixth Street at Oakdene also conjured up images of a bygone era of transportation.
Then this past week, doing all of the comparative pictures of Broad Street brought back memories for me as well. When I came to Rome in 1984, Otasco was in what is now the Rome Area History Center. Photos of J.C. Penney and Belk-Rhodes downtown were eye-openers. By the time I got to Rome, both had moved out to the old Riverbend Mall. We even got a picture of the mall from one of the floods.
I suppose, more recently, photos of all of the “quality of life” amenities of Rome and Floyd County also made a great impression on me. I’m a quality of life kind of guy. A municipal golf course like Stonebridge, the Rome Tennis Center, the trail network... How many cities the size of Rome can boast of such magnificent facilities? I can’t think of any in Georgia.
We are truly blessed to live, work and play in such a wonderful city, so rich with history, and the work of the last couple of months has barely scratched the surface.
I can’t wait for the bicentennial!