There’s an old hymn titled “This is My Father’s World” (I really like the Amy Grant version) but in reality, this isn’t my earthly father’s world. Truth is, it’s a long way from it. I’m not even sure it was my father’s world (little F) when he died 30 years ago.
It was 1992 when my dad died unexpectedly. We think he suffered a relatively mild heart attack one morning at work in Front Royal, Virginia. As was the case with my dad, he didn’t say anything to anyone and went about his work that day. When he got home, he went to the shower and came back out — an ashy white — into the living room, where he stretched out on the floor and told my mom that he wasn’t feeling well. When she saw how white he was, she called the volunteer fire department to send an ambulance.
I have no idea how long that took. It was a volunteer fire department, but some of the men who generally worked the ambulance crew lived right across U.S. 522 from my parents and the fire station was barely a mile away, so I don’t think it was too terribly long.
The nearest hospital was in Front Royal, which is about 12 miles away from the house. Around the time that the ambulance was pulling into the hospital, Dad coded. They were able to revive him in the emergency room and get him to a point where he could be carried another 25 miles or so to the regional trauma center in Winchester.
The next morning, it was a Wednesday, I got a call at the radio station right before the 6 a.m. news from one of my uncles. He told me what had happened and that he thought I should get back to Virginia as soon as I could. I asked if I should drive or should I fly and he said I ought to fly as soon as possible. I called a friend who worked in public relations for Delta and he arranged what they called back then a bereavement flight.
I got to Dulles early in the afternoon and my uncle picked me up. When we got to the hospital my mom and sister were, well, I’m not even sure how to describe their condition. Dad was only 67. I got to see him, but to this day I’m not sure he knew I was there. It was some time late that night that Mom made the decision to take him off life support.
I wasn’t dressed, nor did I bring clothes for a week.
My dad was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. In his work at the post office, he was a union leader. He was a buy American type of guy. I remember going out to buy some clothes for the visitation and funeral and it took a while to find clothing made in America — but I found some. I never did find any shoes that were made in America. Prior to the visitation, I remember going up to the casket and tearfully apologizing to him for the foreign made shoes.
Needless to say, I waited until after his death to buy my first foreign made car!
It was a different world back then and it’s REALLY a different world now.
It is an impersonal electronic world that quite frequently drives me nuts. Everybody is pushing folks online and when you’re online it’s very difficult, for me at least, to be comfortable in knowing who I’m dealing with.
Every day, yes EVERY DAY, I read or hear about some way of spoofing or hacking. I’ll bet, if you are anything like me, you get calls every day on your cell from a local phone number and it’s somebody trying to sell you something. I’m told that you should always avoid saying “yes” to anyone you don’t know personally on the phone. You’re being recorded and when you say yes, they can electronically cut that and paste it into almost anything that will scam you out of your money.
I’m going to over generalize for just a second and say that, by and large, in-person customer service in America has gone to you know where in a hand basket. I went into one of the department stores locally back before Christmas to make a purchase and there was one register open with 14 people in line. I turned around and left. I went back into that same store earlier this week and the same clerk, bless her soul, was at the desk with nine people in line. I turned around and left again.
I’m not upset with the clerk. She was working her butt off. Stores are in a Catch 22 because so much of their business has migrated online and they can’t staff the brick and mortar stores.
Yes, I’ve bought stuff online too, but only when someone has given me a gift card. Working in the news media nearly all of my life, I’ve only kept a few of those cards through the years, opting to give most of them away — to friends who do stuff online.