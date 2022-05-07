May is a very special month for so many young people in Rome and Floyd County. Hundreds upon hundreds of young folks will be graduating from either high school or school this month. For college graduates, it’s a time of transition out of the cocoon that is school and out into the brutal world.
For the sake of this space on this day I want to offer a few thoughts to our high school graduates.
College is a special time in life. For many, it will be the first time away from home. As important as college is to setting the stage for the rest of life, I’ve always thought that college was just as much about A) Learning to live on your own and B) Making new friends that will last a lifetime.
The family vacation between my junior and senior year of high school was a college trip, designed to help me hone in on the place where I would spend the next four years of life.
I grew up in Northern Virginia and I wanted to see some of the places that I had only read about or watched their football and basketball teams on the tube. The list included NC State, Clemson, Ga. Tech, Auburn, Tennessee and Washington & Lee.
Out of respect for John Bennett, I won’t tell you how much I didn’t really like the NC State campus. Suffice to say it just didn’t do anything for me, or my family. Clemson was nice, the folks were nice but they didn’t really have super strong programs in the areas that I wanted to study.
Actually, architecture was my first course of study. Thinking back, I suppose my interest in that field, while real, was just as much to appease my parents. They thought I might be able to make a living and I enjoyed drafting.
Anyway, the next stop was Georgia Tech. I liked it a little better than I liked NC State but after that visit I suspect I realized that I didn’t really want to spend the next four years in a major metropolitan area.
Auburn was next, and it was the longest distance from home. Something about that appealed to me. I will confess one other thing about Auburn at the time. I was watching the Auburn-Tennessee football game in the fall of my junior year in high school, back in the day when the marching band performances were actually shown on television. I very clearly remember the majorette line from Auburn and the group of exceptionally attractive, I think the word today is hot, platinum blondes that led the band onto the field. I remember clear as a bell Chris Schenkel, the play-by-play man for ABC at the time, telling the audience “Dad, send those boys to Auburn!” There was something appealing about that as well.
Majorettes aside, I fell in love with the campus. When my family got a chance to meet with Dean James Foy, it didn’t take long for my folks to be won over. You’ve got to remember this was 1970, Vietnam was going strong, collegiate protests were in the news every day. My mom asked Dean Foy about student protests and he said “Ma’am, as a matter of fact, I had some students in here the other day. They told me that wanted to stage a peaceful protest as soon as they could figure out something to protest about.” My mom was sold!
We didn’t even bother to stop in Knoxville or Lexington on the way home.
One of the happiest days of my life was a Friday in January of 1971 when I got the letter of acceptance from Auburn. I had been sick with the flu or something all week and it was incredible how much better I felt after opening that letter.
There was one caveat.
I applied to be in the School of Architecture and my acceptance there was provisional. I had to participate in what was called the Summer Option program. The school saved a certain number of slots for students who essentially had to compete head-to-head for those last spaces. We had a summer design project and that was a rest stop building designed for use along an interstate highway.
I was determined that my design was not competitive enough so they suggested I not major in architecture, but Building Technology. They figured my drafting ability was fine, but my design capabilities were not competitive.
So I switched to a mass communications major with a double minor in journalism. I’ll never forget classes under David Housel, Jack Sims in journalism or Robert Overstreet in mass comm. Overstreet taught oral interpretation of literature, basically reading out loud, and that served me well for more than 30 years. To complete my double minor that last quarter in school, I had to take a graduate level creative writing class and that has also served me well for a lifetime.
Spoiler alert! Next week I expect to write some of the people and experiences during four years of college. I hope John McClellan and Floyd Farless will pay attention.