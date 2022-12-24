This is the time of year when journalists often look back at what was during 2022 and perhaps look forward to what might be in 2023. I think I’ll stick to a review of the past year because my hindsight is a lot better than my foresight.
Just the thought of reviewing 2022 seems a little crazy to me. Wasn’t it just yesterday that we were all worried to death about Y2K? That was two DECADES ago! Where has time gone? What have I got to show for those last 22 years?
I can say that the fulfillment of a lifelong dream has occurred over the last 22 years. Growing up in the metro Washington, D.C., area, I listened to the Harden & Weaver Show on WMAL Radio. Jackson Weaver was the voice of Smoky the Bear and Frank Harden was his straight man. They had a travel club and I thought if I ever had the chance I’d love to lead a travel group. That actually began in 2000, with my first trip to Alaska, when we took 82 people. The response was far greater than I could have ever imagined.
This past year, while I didn’t lead a group to Israel, I helped pitch it to Romans and we had an unbelievable trip. I can’t thank Joel Thornton and Dave Thornton enough for the opportunity of a lifetime. More than two dozen folks made the journey and I think it has impacted every one of us in different ways.
You really understand how big this planet is when you sit in an airplane seat for close to 11 hours and realize you’re not even halfway around the globe. I would encourage Romans, particularly some of you younger folks, to take every chance you get to see as much of the planet as you can. I feel badly for those who have never been very far outside of Rome. Travel offers you exposure to so much natural beauty and incredibly divergent points of view among people of differing cultures. But maybe more importantly, it provides better insight into what a wonderful place we live in and ways that we might even make it better.
This past year also marked the first time that I can recall being severely beaten down for one of my columns.
You might remember the one headlined “What would Ward and June Cleaver think?” In it I wondered why so many people in our culture today feel the need to have entire limbs tattooed or color their hair a flaming red/orange or royal blue. I was widely condemned across social media for “being judgmental.” I promise you the purpose of that column was not to judge anyone, but simply to wonder why so many people are compelled to alter their God-given appearance. We are all divinely unique and wonderfully created.
I have rarely ever been happy that I’ve had to battle a weight problem my entire life. In fact, dealing with that issue was the focus of the first column that Amy Knowles ever gave me the chance to write. I’ve tried to change my appearance more times than I can remember, so to those of you who felt I was being judgmental I offer my sincerest apologies.
Let me suggest that everyone reading this column purchase Max Lucado’s children’s book “The Crippled Lamb.”
At the opposite end of the previous thoughts, I’d like to thank some of you who have taken the time out of your Saturday to send me a text thanking me for various columns.
Finally, for those of you who feel the need to link this column to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, here’s your entré.
I never cease to be inspired the victory of the human spirit displayed by wheelchair tennis players who come to Rome annually. Rome has hosted a major international event in March for several years and, this year, just a couple of weeks ago, Rome hosted the FIRST EVER national championships for junior players.
Neither of the events drew much interest from the local public, even the local tennis community, and that’s a crying shame. I guess I’m being judgmental again. The pros who play in Rome, and will again this year from March 8-12, are absolutely amazing to watch. Shingo Kunieda from Japan is a rockstar in his country. Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot are similarly heroes in the Netherlands. De Groot was not in Rome last year but the other two were, along with folks like Niels Vink, also from The Netherlands; Jose Pablo Gil of Costa Rica; Heath Davidson of Australia; and Gustavo Fernandez from Argentina.
Each one of them has overcome some sort of malady to compete with the best in the world.
More recently, the Junior National Championships brought future stars like Charlie Cooper of California and Maylee Phelps of Oregon to Rome. One of my favorites has been 9-year-old Noah Schepman from Germantown, Tennessee. He’s a relative newcomer to the sport, but he’s found something that he loves to do and is transforming a disability into a source of great joy and pride.
Merry Christmas and here’s hoping that you don’t let anything get in the way of making 2023 a magnificent year for you!