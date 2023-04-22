I’ve never been a big comic book person and don’t think I’ve even been to one of the movies in the Marvel superhero series, but I got to thinking the other day about what kind of an extraordinary super power I’d like to have. After just a few minutes of thought, the concept of being able to see into the future struck me as the ideal super power.
After doing a little bit of research I discovered that, between Marvel and DC, there are a number of superheroes who share the ability to see the future. There’s Cable, Dr. Strange, The Flash, Iron Lad, Destiny, Booster Gold and the Green Lantern. There are probably a few others out there as well.
Prior to my research, the only one I’d ever heard of was Green Lantern.
I got into thinking about the ability to see the future during an afternoon with retired city manager John Bennett as we were examining some of the things in our community that have been funded by the special purpose local option sales tax over the years.
A new SPLOST Citizens Advisory Committee has been formed to recommend projects for voters across Rome and Floyd County to consider during the November election — and wouldn’t it be great if they had the ability to peer into the future to see what projects might make a huge favorable impact on the community and which projects might be duds. Wouldn’t it be awesome if they had the ability to know what might be obsolete in less than a decade after spending millions and millions of dollars on it.
Wouldn’t the ability to see into the future be awesome for anyone considering a job change. I can tell you without a second of doubt that I would never have taken jobs in Columbus or Montgomery at the times I did.
Management in Columbus promised the moon and never delivered on anything.
Montgomery was not quite as bad, but management and I had serious issues over what constituted news. The station manager called me into his office one morning after I had been there about three months and questioned why I had not led the local news with a stabbing incident on the west side of town. I said that, best I could tell, there was a stabbing in West Montgomery just about every night in those days. Nobody was killed and the victim wasn’t even hurt seriously. It did draw a huge crowd to the area and police called out all kinds of reinforcements, which the boss had heard about on his personal scanner. We agreed politely to disagree (what a concept) about what the lead should have been and I immediately started to look for another job.
God bless you, Mike McDougald !
Seems to me that I wrote recently something to the effect of “Plan for tomorrow, but live for today.” Wouldn’t it be just incredible if we knew what was going to happen tomorrow?
There are a few other decisions I’ve made in life that I wish I could take a mulligan on. In retrospect, I probably should not have left a job in Birmingham back in 1976 to return to the Washington D.C. area.
I have a hard time saying no to people when I perceive they need me. A gentleman that I have always considered a Godfather type, his name was Mike Vlahos, begged me to come back to Northern Virginia to help him with his sporting operation. I got to meet a lot of really nice people when I made the move — Cal Ripken, Bruce Bochy, Milt Thompson and Bob Welch, just to name a few.
While that was a lot of fun from late May to mid-August, I didn’t give enough thought to the other nine months of the year.
The good news, or not so good news depending on your particular point of view, is that all of those decisions led to where I am today, and I really like Rome, Georgia. I’ve had a couple of opportunities to move to other positions in other parts of the world over the last 39 years, but the comfort level I have here has fortunately, for me, overcome the momentary thrill of being wanted and needed elsewhere.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was one of those places. I would have been dealing with a lot of politicians and it didn’t take me long to take a pass on that opportunity. Lake City, Florida, was another. I had gotten to know the man I would have been working for pretty well, and I did like him, but there was something in my gut that led me to reject that opportunity. Woulda been cool if I could have seen into the future both times.
I’m very happy with where I’m at. I’ve made incredible friends over the 39 years in Rome and I wouldn’t trade places with anyone right now.
But sometimes I wonder…