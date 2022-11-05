So, we’ve sideswiped our smartphones to move the calendar into November. The first thing to remember is that you need to roll your clocks back one hour tonight. Spring forward, fall back, easy enough to remember. But what is the future of Daylight Saving Time?
Some of you probably recall that two states do not participate in the annual ritual of adjusting our clocks. Hawaii and Arizona. More than half of the states have had legislation introduced to make DST permanent. Even the U.S. Senate has passed a bill that would make DST permanent next year. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio passed a bill that would eliminate the falling back of the clocks in November of 2023.
The fate of the bill in the U.S. House is uncertain.
The last time the clock was tinkered with was back in 2005, when Congress acted to shift the springing forward from the first Sunday in April to the second Sunday in March. The fall-back moved from the last Sunday in October to the first Sunday in November.
According to the federal Department of Transportation, DST saves energy. The need to run lights in your home or office is reduced. It also supposedly reduces crime and saves lives. Arguably, the more daylight we have, the less of an opportunity there is to commit a crime under the protection of darkness. Similarly, there is better daylight early in the morning and late into the evening so fewer people are on the road to and from work in darkness. That supposedly translates to fewer traffic accidents.
On the other hand, there are scientists and researchers out there who argue that a permanent switch to standard time throws off our body clocks and damages our sleep habits, which has a negative impact on our productivity at work.
Daylight is one of the most powerful forces on the human body, and you know what? It never changes regardless of what some clock says. Daylight has a powerful effect on nature and the birds of the sky don’t wear clocks.
My love for visiting Alaska during the summer months is well documented and I’ve had a lot of people ask me over the years if I could live in Alaska. They are usually referencing the cold during winter. My answer is related to the lack of sunlight in the winter, and that doesn’t have anything to do with a clock.
Many wildlife biologists believe our world-famous Berry College bald eagles know that now is the time for nestorations in advance of breeding, by the amount of sunlight in the day. No one has to tell them it’s 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. It was kind of interesting to note last year that, for some reason, the eagles laid their eggs a full month earlier than years gone by. I presume that had something to do with a new female on the nest. All I can tell you is that the eagles are back with regularity and the amount of daily sunlight is the same this year as it was last year. And it will be the same next year and the year after that.
My way to simple solution to end the debate over DST is to adjust the clock by a half an hour next March and then leave it be. That’s called compromise.
But could you imagine the havoc that would create in our computers and smartphones, which really rule the world. Someone may actually have to write a new program that would keep our computers and phones on the right time. It’s amazing how they self-adjust now. What happened back in 2005 when Congress changed the dates?
It probably would not be that big a deal. After all, we survived Y2K — which some folks thought might be an electronics Armageddon.
How much do clocks matter anyhow?
For decades, my life was run by the clock. During my career in radio, the news was generally scheduled to go right at the top of the hour, or maybe a few minutes after, depending on the length of the network news. Either way, whether the first news was at 6:00 or perhaps 6:06, that meant 6:00 and not 6:00.15. Fifteen seconds of dead air on the radio was not good.
That’s not to say I didn’t have some dead air over more than 30 years on the radio. Nature’s clock did, on occasion, get out of sync with the network clock.
The result of that is that I’ve always been somewhat anal about time. If you invite me to an event at 6:00 I’ll be there at 6:00, or earlier. Odds of me being late are slim.
I don’t have super strong feelings about DST vs Standard Time. I will tell you that I am not particularly fond of driving to work in the morning in the dark and then driving home at a normal end of the work day in the dark.
It’s almost that time and I’m not looking forward to it.