Anyone who knows me well knows that I love sports, particularly high school and college sports. Baseball was my primary sport as a youngster. It’s not so much that I don’t like professional sports, but that so many of the athletes who reach that level are not worthy of the status many of them are elevated to.
Just my opinion, and I will respect your right to disagree.
Those who know me understand that I bleed orange and blue. University of Virginia and Auburn University. I think the fact that I did not get accepted at the University of Virginia may have been one of the biggest disappointments to my father. He grew up in the shadow of Monticello and, though he did not attend college, there was never much doubt that he was a Cavalier fan through and through.
I can’t tell you how many times we drove to Charlottesville to watch UVA lose a football game.
When the family vacation in the summer between my junior and senior year of high school was a tour of colleges, the entire family fell in love with Auburn. Same shades of orange and blue. Beautiful campus and a dean of students, James Foy, who entertained my mother with his wit and humor.
I think it was a little freakish that we got to sit down with Dean Foy during that visit so many years ago. It was where I first heard one of his famous lines with respect to the Auburn marching band. We were talking about how much I enjoyed watching them at halftime of football games on television (they actually showed band performances back in the day). He told us that if the University of Alabama band was the Million Dollar Band, then Auburn’s band was the National Debt Band! Mom was a banker and she laughed so hard at that.
Anyway, back to the sports angle.
I’ve written here that I fear the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) regulations, if you can call them regulations, are going to be the ruin of college sports. I really don’t begrudge the young athletes the opportunity to receive some actual compensation for their talents, but if a kid isn’t getting enough playing time to show off his talents, he is now free to just up and transfer to another school without having to lose a year of eligibility as used to be the case.
The NIL thing is just feeding the “Me” attitude that is so prevalent, not just in sports but in society in general.
Not that the NIL is taken out of play, but one of the reasons I really love the University of Virginia basketball program in particular is Coach Tony Bennett’s Five Pillars foundation.
His life, his core beliefs and the things he considers when recruiting young men to the University are:
♦ Humility: Know Who We Are.
♦ Passion: Do Not Be Lukewarm.
♦ Unity: Do Not Divide Our House.
♦ Servanthood: Make Teammates Better.
♦ Thankfulness: Learn From Each Circumstance.
We could all be better people if we were to aspire to those five pillars.
I suspect the humble person is not going to be all puffed up and constantly talking about how great they are, or could be, if given the chance.
There are a number of attributes that I think of when I consider passion. The first thing that comes to mind is the passage in Revelations 3. “I know your works: you are neither cold nor hot. Would that you were either cold or hot! So, because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth.” Feel free to develop your own personal application here. I think being passionate means never settling for less than 100%, in a relationship, in work, in play.
Unity is equally important. People need to pull together to reach a common goal. Romans need to be united in making this the best community to live, work and raise a family. We can certainly disagree from time to time on how to achieve specific objectives, but if we’re all on the same page, at the end of the day we’ll get there.
Servanthood is the antithesis of the “me first” attitude. The motto of the local Rotary clubs is “Service Above Self” It’s another pillar that makes someone a better person. If we’re serving someone else, we’re too busy for selfishness.
Finally, Thankfulness. We can be better people if we could ever fully understand the concept of being thankful in every circumstance. When we lose, should be thankful and learn from it. When we don’t get our way, we should be thankful that someone else had a better plan, and we learn from it. When we wake up in the morning, we should be thankful for it, because we are not guaranteed a tomorrow.
I don’t suspect I’ve done justice to the Five Pillars today, but, hopefully, they will have at least provided some food for thought.
The world does not revolve around “me” and it will be a better world when we all realize that.