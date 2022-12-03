What did we do as a civilization for close to 2,000 years without Facebook, Twitter or TikTok?
I was inclined to leave this week’s column at the question mark but, since that would have left a big empty space on this page, I suppose I will attempt to answer it, in my own elderly mind.
I certainly hope and pray that I have more than a few years left to be a meaningful contributor to our community. And to be able to accomplish that, I suppose I’m going to have to embrace technology to a much greater extent.
I’m not so old that I remember party-line telephone systems, but I do have a vivid memory of a rotary dial phone that hung on the wall at the stairs leading to the basement of my childhood home. We had another one in the living room on the first floor and there was a third phone in my parents’ bedroom.
The extent of our party line was when two, or more, would pick up the phone at about the same time and listen in quietly on the other person’s conversation. You had to be able to control your breathing pretty well to pull it off.
I know some of you are remembering some of those conversations right now!
Could you have ever imagined the things we do with phones today?
I heard on Monday after Thanksgiving that over 40% of the Black Friday shopping was done via smartphone. The same report (and I cannot independently confirm the accuracy) suggested that barely a third of holiday shopping would be done in person at brick-and-mortar stores. That’s hard to swallow, and I can’t imagine being a mom and pop operator on Broad Street, or out in Mount Berry Mall.
Yes, the mall still exists.
In my days on the radio, and later with this newspaper on a full-time basis, one of my usual assignments was to go out at 3 a.m. and cover the shopping on Black Friday. I actually enjoyed that assignment because it gave me an excuse to engage strangers in conversation. You know, face-to-face — where you are looking the other person in the eye and don’t have 5 or 10 or 15 minutes to figure out and type a response into your phone.
In recent years, it was not at all unusual to call a company to get a comment for a story from a key executive only to have some intermediary ask me if I could email or text the questions.
NOPE! At least that was the response I would have preferred to use most often. I did use it some, but not nearly as much as I wanted to. Emailing or texting the questions gives the other party way too much time to come up with a pat response.
I always preferred in-person interviews. I could ask a question and then read the initial response on the face of the subject. If he, or she, responded right away I generally felt that it was a straight answer to the question. If the question generated a quizzical look and it took some time for a response, it often meant the person was trying to figure out the best answer that didn’t answer the question for whatever reason.
So, to get back closer to Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, those seem to be the primary ways folks are communicating today.
Did the thought ever occur to you that the person on the other end of that exchange might not be the person you believe you are “talking” with?
Maybe I’ve watched too many Law & Order, NCIS, FBI or Major Crimes reruns.
Did you ever stop to think that when you type in something about going shopping, those dadgum smartphones would start hitting you with a barrage of targeted advertising relative to a product you talked about with one of your “friends” yesterday?
Have you ever stopped to think that every one of your texts and Facebook posts that have been deleted are still out there in the computer world? That’s a really frightening thought.
I’m pretty sure that there are a boatload of comments made on the various social media platforms that people would not dare say publicly, much less face-to-face with someone. So much of what I read on social media — and by the way, I’m only on Facebook and Instagram — is based on false information that has been spewed across the web by people who don’t bother to take the time for even the most basic of fact checks.
I like real “friends.” You know, the ones you like to pick up and call and talk out loud with on the phone. The ones who invite you over for dinner. The ones that you’ll go out of your way to get a special Christmas gift for.
Please note that any Christmas gifts I give this year will be bought and paid for with cash, inside a brick-and-mortar store.
My apologies to Mr. Bezos, Mr. Zuckerberg and Mr. Musk.