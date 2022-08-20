By the time you read this column, the community should have a new trail bridge set into place over Big Dry Creek.
That will leave a very short section — certainly less than half a mile — across a Berry-family, Lowrey-farmed soybean field to get to the Armuchee Connector sidewalk. That creates a full loop trail, on both sides of the river between AdventHealth Stadium and Downtown Rome.
The complication for that short section involves getting from the negotiated trail right of way along the south side of the field up to the nice wide sidewalk on that side of the road. It’s likely to require a number of switchbacks to be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
That’s pretty complicated and that section of trail hasn’t been put out to bid yet, but it won’t be long. And when it’s completed, the loop will really be a feather in the ECO Greenway cap.
The loop itself will be incredibly close to 10 kilometers, making for a great River Run at some point in the future.
Let me think about that a little longer. Jacksonville, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina, have had River Runs for years. Maybe we should call Rome’s the Three Bridges Run. We start at the ECO Center, since that is the new 0 point for the trail system.
Choose your direction.
Let’s head south toward town. You’ll go under the Turner McCall bridge (not one of my Three Bridges) before coming to the library parking lot and the soon-to-be Sennett Amphitheater. I really think the amphitheater is going to be a game changer for Rome. Run alongside the Joint Law Enforcement Center and turn onto the boardwalk (again, not one of my Three Bridges) and go under the Fifth Avenue bridge. (Ditto). When you get to the Forum River Center, you cross the first of my Three Bridges — the Chief John Ross Memorial Footbridge.
At that point you will have gone approximately a mile, depending on the specific starting point.
I hope the anticipated new ECO Greenway signage will pay proper homage to Chief Ross.
Once you cross the bridge, you hang a right and run the levee trail all the way out to where the Redmond Trail Phase One drops down the levee. That’s very close to the 2-mile mark.
The Redmond Trail is where you’ll find bridge No. 2, the weathered-iron bridge across Little Dry Creek that connects you to the Mount Berry Trail behind the post office. Follow the Mount Berry Trail north to the new weathered-iron bridge across Big Dry Creek. You will have reached the approximate 4-mile mark.
I skipped the 3-mile marker, which is somewhere close to the area where the trail goes under Veterans Memorial Highway.
Once you cross that third bridge and get over the Armuchee Connector, you’ll turn south on the sidewalk across the connector (which I am conveniently ignoring for the sake of calling this the Three Bridges (pedestrian) Run). Take a right into the stadium parking lot and run the edge of the lot closest to the river on the back side of the stadium, until you pick up the trail again at the Compassionate Friends Wall. You’ll hit the 5-mile mark before you go back under the Veterans Memorial Highway bridge
Once you get under the bridge, you’ll run through the City Arboretum behind Chieftains Museum, which is one of my favorite sections of the trail. That brings you back into Ridge Ferry Park. The 6-mile mark will be close to the area near the newer Oostanaula River water intake, close to where that confounded gas line was just constructed.
The last section is back to the start point, or at least very close to the start point, and you’ve completed the Three Bridges 10K.
If we’re all real nice to Ben Winkelman, Sarah Grimes and Hannah Bagley, they’ll open up the ECO Center and have some T-shirts, energy drinks and pizza ready for you at the finish line.
So the question arises once this loop is completed, what happens next, trailwise? I’d like to think the next phase of the Redmond Trail would be most likely to be finished. Again, engineering is a little complicated from the post office across Martha Berry Boulevard out to Tolbert Park. That area is often inundated by backwater flooding any time we get significant rainfall, primarily during the winter months.
From there, the trail follows an abandoned rail line, now owned by the city, out to Redmond Road. There is a little section through the AdventHealth Redmond campus that is also going to need some extra attention, but I don’t think there is any real obstacle there. The section of old trail from Redmond Road to Redmond Circle at The Spires still has to be acquired, but that’s just a matter of time.
Once that happens, the ECO Greenway will offer lots of connectivity.
I suspect the next links will get us to Lindale and Georgia Highlands College.