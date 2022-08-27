It doesn’t seem possible that the classic comedy “Wayne’s World” was released 30 years ago — though I have never seen the film. True to my propensity for offering my thoughts without anyone asking, I thought that today I would advance a few thoughts about what life might be like in “Doug’s World.”
First, Doug would be living in a loft apartment, or condo, on Broad Street in downtown Rome.
Make no mistake about it I love this city. I’ve worked here for almost 40 years, 38 to be specific. I really like Floyd County’s motto, “Where the rivers meet and mountains begin.” We still don’t take advantage of our rivers like I think we could, but things have improved. Rivers and trails are God’s way of getting from one place to another. Planes, trains and cars are man’s method. We’re making a lot of headway on extending our trails but there is still some work to do there as well.
Second, Broad Street would be a brick cobbled pedestrian way. No cars!
As someone who has been blessed to have done some international traveling over the past 22 years (and making plans for an 11th cruise to Alaska next June), I am thrilled to visit a city where you see folks walking up and down the streets to do their shopping and seek entertainment. Cars and parking lots would be behind the buildings on side streets.
Note — I am not necessarily advocating that this happen now in Rome. The real world scenario prohibits that from taking place. I’m writing about Doug’s World.
Third, downtown Rome would have a pass-through fresh fruit and veggie market much like Quincy Market in Boston or Granville Island in Vancouver.
If you have never been to either of those places, I hope that one day you will have the opportunity. Quincy Market and Granville Island are among the coolest places on the planet. Dr. Miniyar had a great idea years ago with his pass-through multi-choice restaurant venue in the Cotton Block. It was, and frankly, still is, a great idea in a horrible location. Put that concept in either the 300 or 400 block of Broad Street and you’ve got a gold mine. Sufficient pedestrian traffic is not going to cross Second Avenue to make his indoor food mall work.
Fourth, Rome would have more statues. I am a history buff and I love going to places where there are a lot of statues that tell the history of a community.
Rome needs to erect a statue of Cherokee Chief John Ross on the West Third Street side of the Oostanaula River. I think I’ve written previously how I had been in Rome for close to 20 years before I learned that Ross had a home across the river from Major Ridge (now Chieftains Museum). New Echota might have been the capital for the Cherokee, but the power, prior to removal, was right here in Rome. We believe his home was located somewhere behind the Fifth Avenue Nursing Home.
I would add here that I would like to see a statue of Major Ridge, but even in Doug’s World, Doug knows that the Cherokee would not stand for that. I disagree with their point of view, but I have a much better understanding and respect for their view of Ridge than I did 20 years ago.
I would also have the absolute coolest statue of Rome’s founding five: Col. Daniel R. Mitchell, Col. Zacharia Hargrove, Maj. Philip Hemphill, Col. William Smith, and John Lumpkin, sitting around a spring and drawing the name Rome out of a top hat. I would put it where the concrete curb state fountain is located, in front of the Midtown Transit Station, because that is really close to where the event happened — assuming legend is accurate.
Fifth, I would have some sort of modest-sized civic center somewhere on the periphery of the downtown district.
The Forum River Center is a nice facility, but not the best. You can’t seat enough people in there to bring in concerts, aside from up and coming acts who haven’t really made a name yet or old-timers who are on the backside of their careers. We need someplace that could seat perhaps 6,000 to 8,000 customers.
Back in the day when Harry Pierce’s Rome Renegades were rocking The Forum, Harry was in a pickle because he couldn’t seat enough people at a reasonable price point to break even, much less make any kind of profit. I miss the Renegades; they were good family fun in Rome. Gerald Gale, GG, was the best wide receiver nobody knew about, and my friend Reggie Giles was a beast in the line.
Sixth, and finally, Rome would have two more bridges — one over the Etowah River from the East Bend/Home Depot area over to Kingston Highway and another over the Oostanaula, roughly from an extended Three Mile Road over to Ga. 53 north. It would serve as an Outer Perimeter of sorts. Neither of those will ever happen, but remember, you’re reading about Doug’s World.
We’ve got a new SPLOST vote coming up in 2024 and I know our city and county leaders would love to hear your thoughts about how we can make Rome and Floyd County a better place to live. It’s already great.