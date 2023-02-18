I’ve sat down several times over the last couple of days trying to figure out what I wanted to relate to readers this week. This is one of those weeks where I wish I was as creative a writer as Severo Avila or Monica Sheppard. I actually substituted a graduate level class in Creative Writing to finish my double minor in Journalism at Auburn many years ago. The class worked better in terms of words than it did in terms of ideas.
Anyway, one of the things that I love to do is travel so the thought finally occurred to me that folks might be interested in some places I’ve been fortunate enough to visit right here in the good ol’ USA. Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a budget to travel overseas so let’s think about staying home this summer.
I think a place that many Romans might enjoy is the Canaan Valley of West Virginia. The first thing you might need to know is that they pronounce it “kuh-nane.” Don’t ask me why. Why do we put a nonexistent ‘r’ in Armuchee?
The Canaan Valley is located in northeastern West Virginia, most of it in Tucker County. One of the highlights of the area is Blackwater Falls State Park, not too far from the town of Davis. The Blackwater Canyon offers some of the most magnificent vistas in the eastern United States, particularly during the fall leaf season. The mid/late spring when rhododendron and mountain laurel bloom is also pretty spectacular.
The Canaan Valley is virtually surrounded by the Monongahela National Forest, which has its headquarters in Davis, and the hiking opportunities are amazing. It’s generally not terribly hot in the summer.
Not far from the Canaan Valley is the Seneca Rocks National Recreation Area. I’ve always though of Seneca Rocks as the Matterhorn of the USA. Again, the hiking opportunities are amazing. Canoeing and kayaking on the Blackwater River and the North Fork South Branch of the Potomac River are also a lot of fun.
Another place in West Virginia that I have always enjoyed is Harpers Ferry. The town sits at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers and the town sprawls across a bluff. Made famous by John Brown’s raid at the outset of the Civil War, the town is also the headquarters of the Appalachian Trail.
If you’ve got a little more time on your hand and are willing to make the long drive, Bar Harbor, Maine, is a gorgeous place to visit. You could fly into Bar Harbor and visit coastal Maine from a B&B or VRBO or make your plans well enough in advance to include a stay at the Bar Harbor Inn. It’s one of the best old hotels in the entire United States.
If you like seafood, Bar Harbor can be a nirvana experience. If you like sea kayaking, Bar Harbor is your place. If you like hiking, Acadia National Park at Bar Harbor is hard to beat. The old Roosevelt buggy trails are easy to walk and when you get to the top of Cadillac Mountain the view across the waterfront is off the charts. Since I’ve dropped the name of a hotel, I might as well recommend a restaurant, the Quartermaster, which has lobster and crab dishes that are mouth-watering.
A little closer to Northwest Georgia, the Tidewater communities of Yorktown, Jamestown and Williamsburg, Virginia are also steeped in historic significance and have been able to maintain their historic integrity.
I recall as a teenager going to Yorktown with my family friends Jeannie and Jesse Day. I told them I was going to hike around the Yorktown Battlefield Park and would be back in a couple of hours. About four hours into the hike I was nowhere near back to the campground and I was scared o death. It’s the only time I ever hitchhiked in my life.
The history around Jamestown, Yorktown and Williamsburg is hard to beat and enough to keep you busy for days. If you’re not so much interested in history, Williamsburg has a Busch Gardens theme park and you’re not very far from Virginia Beach.
Even closer to home, the Georgia coast is another favorite of mine. I lived down in Waycross from 1978 to 1983. Just about every weekend was spent on Jekyll Island, St. Simon’s Island, Sea Island, The Harris Neck Wildlife Refuge near Darien, or out in the Okefenokee Swamp.
The Okefenokee is particularly beautiful in the spring when the swamp wildflowers are blooming. I actually preferred the ride down U.S. 1 to the Folkston entrance. I wasn’t much of a kayaker when I lived down there but being out in the channels through the swamp, or out in the Marshes of Glynn, offered a peacefulness and natural beauty that is hard to beat.
Up at Harris Neck, near Darien, the wood stork breeding season is a great time to visit. Wood storks are so ugly that they are beautiful and when you see them by the dozens, well, it’s a sight to behold.
Spring is almost upon us so it’s time to start thinking about what we want to do in better weather. And I can’t think of anything better than a nice road trip.