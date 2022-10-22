My greatest fear as we draw closer to Election Day is that Libertarian candidates may draw enough votes to lead to runoffs in a couple of key races.
I don’t have anything against Libertarian candidates, but none of them are going to win. If they draw enough votes to force a runoff in the governor’s race or the U.S. Senate race, it means at least three more weeks of those nasty television commercials — and I’m tired of all of them.
Somewhere back in my idyllic mind, it seems to me that people ought to tell you more about why you should vote for them and not why you should not vote for the other guy. It’s gotten out of hand.
A typical commercial break on any of the major networks will be either two or three minutes and it’s gotten to the point where the full two or three minutes are political breaks. And sometimes the same candidate will have two, maybe three, 30-second commercials in the same break.
I’m to the point of throwing a yellow flag and citing all of them for unsportsmanlike conduct and penalizing them no commercials for at least an hour.
I’ll freely admit that I watch too much television when I am at home in the evening. I really need to spend more time doing something else, like going for a hike in the woods, but the days are getting shorter and I’ve really blown that opportunity.
I am also a little limited as to what I can do outdoors now by what I suspect are related afflictions of several joints. I suspect I could be an orthopedic surgeon’s best friend. The problem with that is, if I were to get some of those joints taken care of it would mean more time at home watching the boob tube while I recuperate.
We’ve heard a lot of talk about campaign reform over the last several decades and I believe that most of the reform is targeted at campaign fundraising — who can give how much. The campaign reform I’d like to see is a limit on how early you can start television advertising, and how much you could air within specific time periods.
First Amendment supporters are already starting to cry foul. I can already hear them shouting that would be a limit on free speech.
First of all, it isn’t free. They’re raising a Titanic load of money to pay for the opportunity to tell you how awful the other guy is. One of the ways they are able to put such a weight on the airwaves is that politicians are charged the lowest rate on the advertisers rate card, so long as it’s the candidate paying the bill. If it is a Political Action Committee, they, at least, pay full freight.
I’d like to put some limitations on the advertising. Candidates won’t like it, and I imagine that some of the television and radio stations won’t like it, either, because it’s going to limit their revenue stream. I know that’s not likely to ever happen but I’m going to advance my thoughts anyway.
I’d like to pass campaign reform that stipulates you cannot start advertising more than four months in advance of any election. In this mass media world we live in, which includes social media, if a candidate can’t drive home a point in four months we don’t need ‘em.
Secondly, I’d like to limit the amount of commercials a candidate can run to no more than four per hour. That’s one during each quarter-hour sweep and I think that’s gracious plenty. That’s four an hour. Enough already!
The secondary impact of such limitations is that it inherently caps the amount of money that is needed to finance a campaign. I would not at all be opposed to putting a financial limit on candidates’ advertising as well. That might help even the playing field for some folks who might have a good message but don’t have access to the funds to get their message across.
Not that ANY of them have a GOOD message to get across in the first place.
If I read the reports correctly, as of the Sept. 30 reporting cycle, Stacey Abrams had raised $86 million in her bid to become governor. Incumbent Brian Kemp had raised more than $60 million. That’s obscene.
In August alone, advertising spending in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race was more than $24 million. In one month! Can you imagine what they are spending in these last days?
While I’m wishing for something that will never happen, I’d also like to limit candidates to not mentioning the other guy in at least 50% of the commercials that are aired. I want to hear why I should vote for YOU, not why I should vote against the other guy.
Political campaigns have become longer and uglier. Something has got to change.