The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College will add another feather to its proverbial cap later this month when the facility hosts an ATP Challenger tournament for men. The city has already hosted the women’s tour twice and had been host to international wheelchair professionals for several years. Not many communities in this country can boast of hosting professional tournaments for all three segments of the professional tennis community.
Actually, the tennis center is no stranger to some of the best tennis in America. The USTA Girls 14U national championship has been here for several years. The center has hosted the Atlantic Coast Conference championships twice, and each time the winner here has gone on to win the NCAA team championship that same year. The women have come close both times but fallen just short of a national title.
We still don’t know who will be here for the men’s tournament July 10-17, but a couple of names I’ve heard mentioned are J.J. Wolfe and Ben Shelton. Wolfe was a star at Ohio State and has been creeping up the rankings since turning pro. He has a serve that rivals John Isner’s. Shelton, a sophomore at University of Florida just won the NCAA men’s singles championship. Another Gator, Sam Riffice, who was the defending champion, is also a possible combatant in Rome.
College tennis players have been somewhat unique for a lot of years in that they are eligible to play in professional tournaments while retaining their college eligibility.
Like when the women played here earlier this year, this tournament is scheduled to be played indoors. It will mark a return to the hard courts for the players after their brief month-long grass court season, which effectively ends with the Wimbledon championship. Actually, there is one other final grass court tournament: The Tennis Hall of Fame tourney being played in Newport, Rhode Island, the same week as the Rome tournament.
Volunteers are still needed to help with the Rome tournament and people who are interested can visit the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College website, RomeProChallenge.com, for additional information. Aside from volunteers, who will get to see great tennis for free, paying customers would be greatly appreciated at the tournament. Get tickets online through the website.
The fact that it will be contested indoors is certainly a plus; you won’t have to endure the July heat and humidity, aside from the walk from the parking lot to the indoor courts. The level of play will be excellent even if they are not the current superstars of the sport. The players who will be participating here are trying to earn points and move up in the rankings as much, if not more so, than playing for the prize money.
Prize money is nice, but the points and rankings are what get you into bigger tournaments without having to go through multiple rounds of qualifying just to get into the main draw. In Rome’s case, the main draw will consist of 32 players.
For example, if you made it into the main draw at Wimbledon and got beat in the first round, you earned over $60,000. Not too shabby for getting whooped in your first match. Of course many of the players at that level probably spend $60,000 on coaches, trainers and lodging over the course of a tournament, so while it sounds mighty good, it might barely cover expenses.
The players who will be in Rome are likely to be ranked anywhere from No. 80 in the world on down.
I wouldn’t mind being No. 80 in the world.
If I were No. 150 in the world and playing to move up the ladder, what I’d really like is a whole bunch of folks out there rooting for me.
I’d love to see a bunch of folks out there as well. When the ACC tournament was played in Rome in late April, you could have thrown a king-sized bedspread across the local folks who came out to watch. The supporters of the various collegiate teams were there in pretty good numbers, particularly the North Carolina and Duke folks.
Contrary to the regular naysayers on social media who continue to poke blame at the tennis center for anything that is irregular in Rome, the tennis center has generated well over $25 million in direct tourism dollars over the last five years. That’s direct revenue that can be tracked, not trickle down dollars that ripple through the economy. The tennis center has done exactly what it was built to do, bring folks to Rome who will spend money while they’re in town and then go home.
The tennis center has earned a solid reputation amongst the national tennis community. The caliber of play that comes to town is excellent and as the facility’s reputation grows, it will only get better and better.
The Coosa Valley Tennis Association has a great base of players who I wish could be even more supportive of some of the events that are staged locally. To be able to continue to draw professional events, we’ve got to have both volunteers to assist with the tournaments, and fans to enjoy them.