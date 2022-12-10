I can sum up my thoughts this week in one very short sentence. Don’t like Rome and Floyd County? Move! I hear that people are looking for employees all over the country.
The reaction to a story last week about a survey done by moveBuddha.com generated more than 200 comments (as of this writing) and overwhelmingly the reaction was negative.
Without dropping their names here, because they would never do it in print but it’s fine on the computer, I’m going to pass on a few of those comments.
LW wrote, “Why there is NOTHING TO DO!!!”
ZW said. “I’m not sure why they move here. We don’t have anything fun to do except eat at one of the millions of restaurants. We have to leave Rome to find anything fun to do unless it’s drugs.”
TT wrote, “BS. This place is nasty”
Enough already, you get the idea.
Well, let me quote one more.
WH wrote “Sadly it’s just gonna run the real estate prices up and the home owners’ taxes up to where the ones of us already living here won’t be able to afford to continue to live here without the wages going up considerably, which they aren’t.”
The latter comment is intriguing from several different perspectives.
I believe, and if you talk to many of the real estate people in town I think they would agree, that many of the people moving here are coming here because of the relatively inexpensive housing market. I used to watch House Hunters on HGTV a pretty good bit, and it always amazed me how these young couples were looking for a first house in places like California, New York, Illinois and elsewhere and starter homes were priced in the $400,000 to $500,000 range.
I wondered to myself, occasionally out loud, how in the H-E-double L, can someone that young afford that kind of a home.
Folks, if you think things are expensive here, then you ought to try some other places.
And see what you have to do there!
The truth is, and WH is correct to some degree, that as people move into Rome and Floyd County for what they consider inexpensive housing, it does run the considerable risk of raising prices.
That’s only a problem if you’re looking to move. If you’re happy with your home, stay put. Make some renovations.
Then there’s that tax issue. As property values go up, taxes are likely to go up. Appraised values go up. The value of my home has more than doubled in 32 years and I can assure you I’ve done nothing other than add on a reasonably nice rear deck. I can assure you that deck alone did not add $100,000 to the value of my home.
On the other hand, do you want the value of your home to go down?
I think not.
I also agree with WH that wages are not going up. They’re certainly not keeping up with the price of gas, or just about anything else.
Is that any different than anyplace else?
I think not.
Then there’s this stuff about there not being anything to do in Rome.
What do you want to do?
Here’s the Catch-22. I’m not sure what it is that some folks want to do. Let’s pull out two things I’ve read and heard about for years. Rome needs a Dave & Busters, or Rome needs a Target. You know what has to happen for Rome to get a Dave & Busters, or a Target? The population has to grow — not just a little, like we’ve been growing for about four decades, but a lot. We just don’t have the population to support those folks.
What kind of entertainment do you want? Do you want government to provide it? I can already hear the moaning over putting a nice indoor public aquatic center on a future SPLOST. Folks would be whining over their tax dollars being spent for an indoor pool.
At least a majority of voters in the community would have thought it was worth having to vote for and tax themselves for.
In fact, you’ve just had about three months to offer suggestions for the next SPLOST vote and the window for suggestions isn’t completely closed. Check out both the city and county websites.
Rome has so much going for it. Strangely enough to many whiners, that’s another reason people are moving here. We’ve got a symphony orchestra for Pete’s sake! We’ve got a great Little Theater, the arts are alive and well. We have a River Jam
Yes, I wish the Forum River Center was a little larger so we could attract some better shows to town.
You can watch bald eagles within three miles of downtown. We’ve got rivers to canoe or kayak in, we’re within 30 miles east or west of large recreational lakes, Weiss and Allatoona. The Rocky Mountain lakes are also big plusses.
We’ve got trails to hike or bike on right in the heart of town, including Jackson Hill or Garrard Park. We’ve got good access to medical care (although seeing some specialists can take some time). We’ve got good schools and If you don’t like the public schools, we’ve got a couple of darn good private schools.
If 274 people are moving here for every 100 that are leaving, I’d say it’s a pretty great place to be.