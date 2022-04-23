It’s been almost two years since I was given the privilege of writing a column for the good readers of the Rome News-Tribune. That first column was penned, er keyboarded, about my personal lifelong battle of the bulge. I haven’t broached that subject since, so I supposed it’s time to update you on the war that rages yet today.
I don’t recall the specific date or weight when I wrote that first epistle, and I don’t have time to Google it up, but suffice it to say that I am heavier today than when that column first appeared.
I don’t like that, not one bit. I am so envious of folks like my fellow columnist and friend Severo who can do nights on the town with much more frequency than myself and still maintain his figure.
I don’t know much about metabolism, but I know mine doesn’t work.
That was evident back in the early part of 2021 when I started to allow the pounds to sneak back on. The problem got worse after mid-October when I did something, apparently a tear of the meniscus in my right knee.
Many of you know I have spent countless hours walking the trails around Rome for the last 12 years. When that meniscus decided to sever ties with the rest of my knee, it ended all walking for close to two months. I think I gained about nine pounds the first week.
The good news is that I have managed to rein that in since then. When I saw my personal physician this week, I was only eight pounds heavier than I was when I saw him the month before the meniscus event.
When I lost weight a couple of years ago, I dropped all the way down to 186. That was way too low for me. I knew I couldn’t hold it steady there, but I gave it my best shot. I managed to stay under 200 pounds for 401 days.
I keep an Excel spreadsheet that details what my weight was each morning, everything I eat during the day and the number and location of miles walked during the day.
For the longest time I was able to walk between 120 and 150 miles a month. This month I will barely get 20.
You know what happens when you eat like you’re getting to walk four or five miles a day, then drop that to maybe one or one and a half. The size of the waist of your pants expands. When I lost all the weight a couple of years ago, I donated most of my old pants to thrift shops of one variety or another. I got all the way down to a size 38.
I was overjoyed at being able to buy clothes in Belk and J.C. Penney stores as opposed to driving to the fat store in one of the outlet malls along I-75. The fat stores all understand they’ve got guys by the you know what. I was ecstatic about being able to pay $40 for a pair of slacks and not $90.
I could buy a dress shirt for $30 instead of $50.
And then the scale said 201.
I was dejected — and you know what’s the first thing I do when I get depressed or down? I look for friendly food. Pizza. Popcorn. Lasagna.
The scales continued to show I was going in the wrong direction. The depression deepened.
Then I managed to put the brakes on. Just in time, I suspect. I still need to lose about 20 pounds to get back to where I want to be.
But you know what’s funny? I’ve seen a couple of friends in the last week that, for one reason or another, I have not seen for a while and both said that I looked good and healthy again. One even went so far as to say that I looked better “with a little meat” on my bones.
I wanted to tell them that what they were seeing was not meat.
So, the effort to retake control of the battle of the bulge rages on. But you have to understand how difficult it is to fight without the ability to use my most capable weapon, the four-mile walk along the Oostanaula River. About the most I can do at one time is two miles, and that’s pushing it. I’ve been trying to hold it to about a mile and a half.
My doctor wants me to get an MRI, which I’ve pledged to do, but not until after a trip to Israel this summer. I know there is going to be some walking involved in that trip and I don’t want to get the MRI done and have my orthopedist suggest surgery between now and then.
You know what that translates to. Eating as little as I possibly can between now and then so I don’t have to buy a whole new wardrobe.