The Rome-Floyd Chamber recently put together a focus group to get feedback on a variety of quality of life issues impacting Rome and Floyd County.
One of the questions was a broad-based SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis where an overwhelming number of the participants responded that there is a lack of family-friendly attractions in Rome.
For me, that was not a real surprise.
Another question that was posed to the group was, what experiences take you out of Rome and Floyd County? Family-friendly activities was at the top of the response list. What are family-friendly activities? Things like rock wall climbing, splash pads, paintball and laser tag, to name a few.
The chamber has done our community a real service with this focus group and survey because it will help to identify those weaknesses that have kept Rome’s population stagnant for decades.
Some in leadership, not all of them, have bemoaned the growth we’ve watched along the I-75 corridor in neighboring Bartow and Gordon counties in recent years and attributed much of their successes to Interstate 75.
Obviously, the interstate corridor has had a lot of success, but Rome and Floyd County have a lot going for us that we could take better advantage of. I’ve always thought, and I mean always, that our rivers are a hugely underutilized asset. Some of that has improved in recent years thanks in large part to Connie and Mike Sams, who are no longer in town. Kayaking and paddleboarding have become a much larger part of the recreational picture in Rome.
One of the things Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith told me this week is that the focus group respondents recognized the outdoor opportunities locally, the rivers and the trail system, but said we need more access and information about them.
The effort that is underway to rebrand the ECO Greenway system should go a long way to helping that. A fresh marketing campaign will also help. It is my hope that the marketing campaign will also spend some time promoting the urban wilderness areas in Rome. Places like the Marshall Forest, Jackson and Blossom hills, and Garrard Park out in West Rome. How many communities the size of Rome have hiking and biking opportunities that can match those three areas?
Not many!
Making the ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park the primary point of access will also help. The SPLOST-funded improvements that are in the works for the ECO Center make that a perfect location. There’s ample parking — and the job that Ben Winkelman, Jason Hosford, Sarah Grimes and others at the ECO Center have done to make that a jewel of environmental education fits pretty well with most young professionals and their families today.
Completing the six-mile loop trail from downtown out and along both sides of the Oostanaula River will be game changing, in my opinion, but there’s more to do. Completing the segment of the Redmond Trail out through Summerville Park needs to be a top priority. That’s a population connector that will fundamentally link The Spires retirement community — through one of Rome’s oldest residential neighborhoods — into downtown Rome, or out to AdventHealth Stadium. A big plus.
It’s hard to tell how much SPLOST money will be available for additional river-related recreational improvements after work at the ECO Center is completed, but clearly, Rome needs additional access to the rivers. We’ve talked about a special paddle-in campground in recent years and one would not think that would be a tremendously expensive proposition, but the cost of land has certainly escalated in recent years. Finding the perfect location with a combination of a remote, yet safe and secure, feel is a challenge.
Let’s shift back to the focus group for a minute. If the Chamber were to do something like this again in the future, and I hope they will, I’d love to see them drill down to get a little more specific about things folks would like to see that they consider family-friendly.
We actually did have a paintball operation out at the old Celanese complex for a while. Of course we have the splash pad at the Town Green that is wildly popular during the hot summer months. Another splash pad is being included in the proposed improvements at Banty Jones Park in East Rome, but that is not likely to be in place before the summer of 2024. Laser tag and rock-climbing walls are not that expensive of a proposition. It’s out of town, but there is a model for laser tag and rock climbing in the same facility at the LakePoint sports complex in Emerson.
A place that I would love to see developed with some of the aforementioned amenities is the peninsula between Silver Creek and the Etowah River along the Kingfisher Trail. That area was cleaned off about a year ago and would be a spot that people could easily walk into.
The perfect world scenario for that would be for someone in private enterprise to come in and undertake that sort of project.