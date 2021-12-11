I was stunned last weekend when, while scrolling through my Facebook feed, I discovered that the Berry College eagles had their first egg of the year Sunday. This is a whole month ahead of the typical timeline over the past decade.
Nature is generally pretty consistent, but I will be the first to tell you there has been nothing “by the book” as it relates to the nest behind the Cage Center at Berry.
We do have to keep in mind that this may be breeding season two for the new female at the nest. She exhibited a lot of behavior — after running off the injured original Ma Berry — that would lead some of the experts (and I’m NOT one of them) to believe that last year was her first year with eggs. Here’s hoping that year two, marked by the early egg, goes a lot more smoothly.
We have been blessed for the last decade by the amazing opportunity to observe the bald eagles up close, from the parking lot behind the Cage Center and via the Berry College Nest cam.
The eagles have offered up an incredible show for wildlife enthusiasts not just in the Rome area, but all over the Southeast. But it seems to me that some of the interest that was initially overwhelming may have waned a little, and that’s a shame.
I asked Berry marketing and PR exec Chris Kozelle if the college has any idea how many times the Eagle Cam had been viewed over the last decade. In very short order, she shot me back an email saying that the college estimates the cameras have received more than 67 million views over the last decade.
I don’t have to give you any lecture about views or “hits,” but that does not translate into 67 million different people. One person could drop into the site 20 times in a day. But suffice it to say that 67 million views is a boatload, make that a Titanic load — more than will hit this column when it gets online.
The cameras, and eagles, have been a massive public relations plus for the college over the last decade.
These last couple of years have been pretty tough to watch during the nesting season. Eggs typically have been dropped in the first week of January and hatch out roughly five weeks after being laid. We’ve had several eggs that didn’t hatch over the last 10 years and of course that was a disappointment to the eagle watchers.
Two years ago we had a couple of hatches, but neither chick made it past the first week. Last year, with the new female, we had one hatch and then die before it was 36 hours old. It was painful to watch what happened next as the remains were picked apart by the adults. The second egg never hatched last year.
The experts offered some speculation but, anecdotally, it seemed to me that the new female was off the eggs for extended periods of time when she should have been incubating. I can’t say whether or not that had anything to do with the lack of success, but it seemed like a potential contributing factor. Remember, it was cold and wet last winter and that’s not a recipe for a successful hatch.
So we haven’t successfully produced any young from that nest since 2019.
Then this week a second egg was dropped. I’d love to see three. That hasn’t happened yet at the Cage Center nest, but it did happen out on one of the nests at the Rocky Mountain lakes several years ago. All three hatched and fledged from the nest successfully. Here’s to hope.
I still get asked quite frequently how many nests there are in the Rome area. I don’t know the answer to that and I’m not sure anyone does. The DNR does survey the nests that they know of, but I believe the population in this area — bounded by Lake Allatoona, Carters Lake, Lake Guntersville and Weiss Lake — has more nesting eagles than anyone might imagine.
I am aware of four nests in Floyd County that are active and at least two others that have not been active the last couple of years. The greater Weiss Lake area has at least six that I know of, Allatoona has two, Carters Lake one and there are at least three that I can point to (but won’t) at Guntersville.
I will not be specific about nest sites because there are morons in our neck of the woods that feel compelled to shoot these birds. One over on Weiss and another in Polk County come immediately to mind.
I hope that one day the shooters will get drunk enough to spout off and get prosecuted. We’ve seen first hand at Berry how difficult the comeback has been naturally, without idiots going out and shooting them out of the sky.