Our days have turned into months and our new May has burst forth with hope, fresh perspectives, and rebirth. Wonderful things have happened in our little town while we were all forced into a kind of slumber. Things that have further defined the beauty and love of our community, making us all the more proud of the Romans we are.
This compulsory sleep gave everyone opportunities to shine, and shine they did. May burst forth with every color of green imaginable, we crept ever so slowly back into some commerce, and the town rallied around all our elderly and graduates in astounding ways.
Although this stay-at-home order has wreaked havoc on families’ lives and the infrastructure of our community, some beautiful hidden gifts were laid at our doors.
As construction crews peeled back the facade on the old Masters Antiques building in the name of progress and growth, we too spent months peeling back the layers of our lives to reveal a new sense of renewal. Our inner brick facades are beautiful and intact but rarely seen until we were challenged as of late, to operate differently and in tight spaces. We all have been forced to look at our world and all the layers in between to redefine what is most important now.
Sheriff’s deputies delivered food to the ill and elderly, teachers reached out online or with drive-bys with creative games to help their sad and confused students. Children learned how to access fitness online, students raised money virtually for the homeless and needy, stores gave discounts and free items, manufacturing switched from the bottom-line mindset to helping. First responders worked tirelessly, and a piece of Roman history concluded its final chapter when Herb’s Barber Shop closed after 60 years of service.
May ushered in another time-old tradition of honoring our mothers and in our sequestering gave children a whole new meaning to what it means to be their mother. Brides had to rethink when and if they would engage in their celebrations of love, while graduates came to grips with no pomp and circumstance, realizing they would slide quietly into college with little recognition. Our downtown merchants stepped up to creatively to honor them through the windows of their stores. The powers that be raised critically needed funds to lease a property for our homeless population that had nowhere to go, to enforce the order of staying at home. Their spots of safety were closed indefinitely and some of them were truly homeless for the first time.
Our community has been there for all of them. Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson hand wrote words of encouragement to hundreds of seniors in cards mailed to their homes. These notes were all original, no copying or using stamped signatures. My graduate cannot really read due to his disability, but he was so excited to get mail. I cried when I read the heartfelt message of how he believed in Noah and his future. What an amazing kindness that has meant so much to our dislocated graduates.
My daughter was to be a bride this month but now finds herself alone and rethinking her dreams and goals; actually, this unexpected change was a gift. Although her heart was broken, this time requirement to stay home meant that she could decorate her new domicile and spend more time with her family. I took her to a deserted mountaintop and gave her my mother’s wedding ring on that dreaded day, knowing my mother would want her to have it. A symbol of this momentous month of May, when her life took an unexpected but promising turn. Another gift given during this pandemic. More gifts were placed at our door, mother and daughter mutually sharing time together reconnecting, healing, and hoping.
Pajamas, fitness and free time took on a whole new meaning for most folks, but it also gave us permission to slow down, reconnect and recharge our batteries; something the American family so desperately needs. This momentous month of May brought us hope, rebirth, and a much-needed new perspective for the rest of the year. This month is a time to reflect on and reprioritize all the gifts we have been given in this time of fear and severe change.
As we move through our momentous month of May, let us remember the gifts we were given amid our worst fears, the caring town of Rome that became even better than before, and the hopeful momentum that our momentous month of May has brought us.