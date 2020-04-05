This is the best of times for our land to be healed. Those of us who are almost confined to our homes — some by choice and others not by choice — can begin to do what is required for the healing.
I am reminded of the great Apostle Paul and how his mind was free even when he was locked in jail facing death. He was able to inspire his followers in the seven churches to press forward in the faith. Those of us who read his writings and are believers must agree that these can be, and are, the best of times for believers. When I say believers, I am writing of people who believe that man is fallible and there must be and is someone greater.
This is the best of times for believers of the faith to be the salt and that light that is spoken of in the Bible.
I have noticed recently many are arguing with each other about the depth or the strength of the other person’s faith. Believers should not use this time to attempt to measure each other’s faith. If we use this time for that, by whose yardstick will we measure? That is not what I mean by proving our faith. The faith that I am speaking of is the faith to believe that God, The Creator, is still in charge and the government is on his shoulder.
During times like these, I am often reminded of the example that was revealed in the Bible when one of Jesus’ disciples had been called on to pay his taxes, and he thought otherwise. He approached Jesus with disobedience on his mind about the word of the law.
Jesus was near the sea when he was approached, he told the disciple to go to the sea and take the coin out of the fish’s mouth and bring it to him. The disciple calmed himself down enough to follow Jesus’ instructions. He returned to Jesus and handed him the coin. Jesus did not take it. He simply told the disciple to tell him whose name was on it. The disciple looked at the coin and told him that Caesar’s name was written on it. It became clear to the disciple and he hesitated not to do what Jesus instructed him: “Give Caesar what belongs to Caesar and give God what belongs to God.”
We know not what motivates another individual to do what he feels is right for him or her. Let each man or woman take care of his house and be responsible for his house. And if the time is used for that purpose only, there will be no time for bickering back and forth about our neighbors’ faith.
Many of us attended church weekly and were still filled with ungodly thoughts. We should think of church for healing purposes. The church is to be used as a hospital. We need not run from hospital room to hospital room checking on the depth of another sick person’s healing. We do not have a heaven or hell to put them in.
Each waking hour we should be digging deeper in the Word for our healing. And we all have sicknesses that need healing and the Word holds our healing. We are told in 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
This is time for us to bless God by being obedient to his word.
He has clearly stated that the condition for the healing is for us to first humble ourselves. As human beings we are so prideful, which makes it hard for us to become humble. We come in the world with that sin and many others. I am sure you can remember as a child, the hardest thing for parents to get us to do was to tell a sibling or a friend that we were sorry. It just seemed to hurt our little hearts to say “I am sorry,” and when we did say it, we would mumble it. Most times parents would have to make us repeat it louder.
The only difference now is we have aged chronologically. It still hurts some of us to say we are sorry, even when speaking to the Creator of the Universe. Even when speaking to the one who set the sun, the moon and the stars in the sky.
His love is unconditional, but we as his children have some conditions to live up to: “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”