If I could wave a magic wand over Rome and Floyd County, I’d make it the cleanest city and county in Georgia; heck, the whole country. I am greatly saddened by the way some folks want to just toss stuff out of their car as they finish their burgers or booze.
I’d like to think people have more pride in their community than to just randomly toss garbage out their windows. I refer specifically to “community” because some of the worst spots I see on a relatively regular basis are close to communities.
I’m not talking about people who go out to Scenic Road to dump their couches down the side of a hill in the middle of the night. I’m referring to roads that either lead into communities or connect communities.
Let me give you a few examples.
A) North Avenue — Particularly the section between North Broad Street and Wolf Drive. As you are traveling from North Broad Street toward the Riverside community the ditches on the right side of the road are full of garbage. Make that FULL of garbage. It’s pathetic!
B) Shannon Circle — Coming off of Ga. 53 North and making a turn toward Shannon and the Keystone subdivision. The left side of the road between the subdivision and the church is almost always full of paper wrappers, paper cups and aluminum cans. It’s pitiful.
C) Brumbelow Road — This one really has me baffled. You’ve got to live in the area to be out there because the section of Brumbelow just north of Old Wax Road is not on the beaten path. The only reason I was out there earlier this year was to cover a really warm and fuzzy event. The event was everything I had hoped it would be — good story, great pictures — but the trash on the road getting there was embarrassing.
D) Maple Street — Which, honestly, isn’t quite as bad as it used to be. But there’s still way too much litter between 12th and 20th streets. The demolition of some dilapidated housing and construction of beautiful new units built by the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority has helped. I suspect some of the beetle brains that toss trash from their car haven’t mustered the gumption to throw stuff out on some of those revitalized residential lots.
The Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful office has done a good job through the years when it comes to organizing cleanup campaigns.
Frankly, they really shouldn’t have to. They ought to spend more time planting wildflower patches as opposed to begging volunteers to come out and clean up after someone else.
I’d like to think people have enough pride in their community to want to keep them clean, if not beautiful.
The Adopt-a-Mile program has helped, but it shouldn’t fall on business owners. I can’t help but wonder how many of those groups that have their names attached to an Adopt-a-Mile sign actually get out there frequently and clean up. Probably just often enough to keep their names attached to a road sign.
At least that’s a start. Again, they shouldn’t have to do it.
Another problem related to the look of our community is keeping right-of-way grass trimmed. I laugh a couple of times a year when I get the email about the Department of Transportation issuing new contracts for “vegetation management.” I guess that’s a classier term for mowing the grass.
While I laugh at the terminology, I often find myself cringing when I am out on the road and see the mowers.
You see, when they cut the grass in the median, particularly along Ga. 53 North and U.S. 411 East, it also shreds the litter. Sometimes it looks worse than awful.
We can do better. We must do better.
I spoke with two of our former KRFB bosses about the possibility of an incentive plan for communities to come together to clean up their own streets and thoroughfares.
I’ll confess I don’t know how much it would cost to properly convince people they need to look after their own neighborhoods.
Picking up litter isn’t fun, but it’s something that I personally instilled in my church youth organizations years ago. Whenever we went out on a camping weekend, the kids knew they were going to be called on to pick up litter that had been left behind by who knows who.
Fortunately, people seem to feel a little more respectful about state parks, Fort Mountain, Red Top Mountain and Cloudland Canyon than they do about their own neighborhoods. Backcountry trails don’t get a lot of litter and it’s pretty tolerable for the kids to carry garbage bags and pick up an occasional plastic water bottle or cigarette pack.
That’s something else I fail to understand. Why in the world does somebody go out in the woods on a hike of a couple of miles and need to smoke while they’re out there.
Don’t you see something really crazy about that picture? It’s almost as baffling as tossing a burger wrapper out the window.
I wonder if the new Georgia Hands Free law shouldn’t also apply to food and beverages?