One morning while completing my early morning devotional concerning the collateral damage caused by Adam and Eve as was described by the Hebrew in the Book of Genesis, I began to sweep around our front door. The Hebrew writer was speaking of the collateral damage that Adam caused by letting Eve talk him into eating of the apple while in the Garden of Eden after having been told not to do so by God earlier.
Great damage was done on that awful day by Adam, but the devotional concluded by saying that we were fortunate to have had Jesus to come along later and make collateral repairs.
After having been told not to lie, cheat and steal, many in this generation have been lying, stealing and cheating in a big way. I need not speak of the collateral damage that it has caused, is causing, and will continue to cause as I pen these lines.
Our constant lies have been the cause of collateral damage in this country and other countries for many years. We went into Afghanistan based on a lie that most of our political leaders knew to be a lie. Both Democrats and Republicans knew the truth of the matter.
Even after finding out that Saddam Hussein had no weapons of mass destruction, we killed him anyway. We remained in the country of Afghanistan, lying and covering up our lies, for 20 years. We exited the country several weeks ago, killing civilians based on the same kind of lie.
We as a country will have to find a way to stop the lying, but I see no indication overall that it is the path we will take.
Most of us have proof and are mature enough to know that “brawn over brain” is not the way. We also know that good will always win out over evil, especially if we are believers and accept the teachings of the Bible.
We get ourselves in a hell-of-a-mess, and then we invite God in to help us get out. “God bless America” is a wonderful closing with hope, but when are we going to realize that we as a whole have stopped blessing God with love and compassion for one another? Evil seems to be winning and Satan is celebrating.
When God looked out and saw Satan roaming the earth, he asked him “What are you doing and where are you going?” Satan answered him honestly by saying “I am going to and forth seeking whom I can devour.” He has found many who have no standards or principles on which to live, stand or operate.
Collateral damage is the result of the kind of behavior.
Proof of that is for 10 months or more we have a great following who are supporting two of the biggest lies ever told by such a large number of American citizens. The lies that Biden was not elected president of this country legally and that COVID-19 is a hoax created by the Dems are causing a considerable amount of collateral damage.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, this “hoax” has killed thousands of people all around us at an alarming number. At first the dying was at a distance, but now our next door neighbors are succumbing to the virus. I am sure the grieving family members wish that it is a hoax.
Many of us know that the words are untrue, but our insecurities and fears will not let us turn the lies away. We want to be in the large number of liars where we think security is found because the truth tellers’ number is smaller.
We know that every word of God is flawless and yet we will push his words aside and grab onto words coming out of the mouth of liars and stand on them, knowing that there is no truth in them at all. Sixty judges have ruled that the 2020 election was fair and the results revealing that Biden won a fair election can be supported by the ballots and the counting.
For example, the Arizona recount cost the taxpayers of that state millions of dollars and they pretend that the results of the recount are still out. They are afraid to come forward and tell the truth. The result of that recount will be the same as the three Georgia recounts. The count was correct and Biden won. The taxpayers of Georgia received another hefty bill to pay behind the big lie.
We will only know as time passes what the total cost of the collateral damage will be. The collateral damage will take its toll on our community, state and our country in the areas of our emotional wellbeing.
Our financial deficits will tell the story of how lame our thinking has been. Spiritually we will suffer because for many the Word will mean nothing, because of things that we have done and said to and about each other. Social relationships have been damaged and many families have created great divides. The healing process will take time. Time that we will have no more of.
Taking inventory of the cost of running behind lies and misrepresentation of the truth will have to be done, and if we are honest — as we tend not to be — our findings will take a toll on who we are as a country and a people of God. Years down the road we will examine the history books and claim that the historians are being unkind to us, forgetting how unkind we were at the time to each other.