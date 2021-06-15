I wonder sometimes what children’s experiences are of us as parents. What do they see when they look at us in the middle of a family crisis? What do they hear when we speak to them each day? What messages do they hear, if not from our words, then from our actions?
Parenting is a tremendous job and, at times, an overwhelming responsibility. For children, you are not only their mommy or daddy, you are the person who can be their knight in shining armor — or the dragon. In our best form as parents, we are their protector, their teacher, and their security — and what they know of the world, they know through us.
I have asked other adults to describe their own worlds as children and have noticed that that while specific events or memories crop up, i.e. “the baseball game” or “the fight,” what folks seem to remember most are themes (“We moved all the time,” “No one was ever around,” “Life was peaceful,” “Someone believed in me.”) I have found that children are very forgiving of our mistakes as parents (and all of us make them — sometimes very big ones), especially if we have built up a reserve of positive themes and messages in our homes. And even more than trips to Disney, I’ve found that children most long for the love of their mom or dad.
They want our time, attention and energy. They need structure, consistency and love. I have found that what children remember most is the hardness of their world or the care within it. I wonder how would they describe that world if asked? What is their reality?
What is real for children is the gentle or hard touch of a hand, the sound of a voice, laughter, tears, anger, and joy. What is real is being fed when hungry, bathed when dirty, clothed when cold, and held when they are scared.
What is real for the them is knowing that you are there — and will be there when they fall. What is real for them is feeling the security of you kissing their boo-boos, wiping away their tears, reassuring them, holding them, hugging them, playing the in the dirt with them, and holding their hands as they walk. What is real is staying as steady and stable and consistent and affirming as we can, even when their behaviors are frustrating and even when we don’t have all the answers. What is real is circling back after we’ve made mistakes and working to be better.
This is parenting in its most basic, simple and beautiful form. It is relationship. And in the end, this makes the difference — and this is the world that we want our children to remember.