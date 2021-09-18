It wasn’t to many years ago, or at least it doesn’t seem like that long ago, when I ran across a video of a Red Skelton skit related to the Pledge of Allegiance. OK, OK, so as soon as I mentioned Red Skelton I realized that it probably was a long, long time ago.
Anyone under the age of 40, maybe 50, probably has no idea who Red Skelton is, or was. He was a comedian when comedians didn’t have to curse to get a laugh.
At any rate, he did a wonderful skit where he analyzed the words, almost word for word, of the Pledge of Allegiance.
For today’s purposes, I’m just concerned about three sections of that pledge.
First, let me say that, uncategorically, I support the pledge. I am proud to be an American. I am proud of what this country stands for. We wouldn’t be having an immigration problem if this still was not the best place on the planet to call home.
Yes, we’ve got some issues. What country doesn’t? Yes, things have happened that I’m not proud of. But our challenge is to put the past in the past and move forward. None of us can change things that happened hundreds of years ago.
None of us can change the decimation of the Native Americans. None of us can change the atrocities of slavery.
Some horrible things happened during the course of American history. We SHOULD NOT forget those things, but we can’t constantly dwell in the past.
What we CAN CONTROL is the FUTURE!
We can teach our children and grandchildren that America is still the greatest nation on the globe.
But I digress.
As I examine the Pledge of Allegiance I am really worried about the phrase “of the United States of America.” Truth is, we are a long way from united anymore. Are the good people of Georgia really united with folks in Vermont or California?
I worry about the phrase “One nation under God.” The politically correct people have done their best to remove God from America. Don’t get me wrong here, I know any child can say a silent prayer before school to their God. You know what I’m talking about.
I am really worried about the word “indivisible.” Yeah, right. We are so divided it is pathetic. Our government in Washington can’t get anything done for the political chasm that exists in Washington.
I don’t believe the framers of our Constitution ever imagined professional politicians. I suspect they saw a representative government being sent to Washington for a couple of months a year to resolve whatever issues may have cropped up since they were last in session.
I have other worries about the pledge as well. For instance, pledging allegiance to the flag. Red said “wherever she waves, there is respect.” Have you watched one of the women’s national soccer team matches lately, or an NFL game, or even the Olympics? Respect for the flag is perhaps at its lowest point in my memory.
I worry about “liberty and justice.” Red called justice “the principle or qualities of dealing fairly with others.” Today, you might translate justice to retribution. We demand justice for this or justice for that. If we don’t get “justice” we’re going to vent our frustrations on the rest of the community, innocent people who had nothing to do with an original incident.
I was blessed to have been at one of, if not the original, concerts where Lee Greenwood debuted “God Bless the USA.” I still love that song.
“I thank my lucky stars to be living here today ‘cause the flag still stands for freedom and they can’t take that away.”
That freedom allows you and I to disagree, it allows us to protest inequalities that still exist. The very first amendment to our Constitution guarantees us the freedom to express our disagreements, but as a nation we have lost our sense of civility when we disagree on something. It’s become a “my way or the highway” mentality across the broadest of spectrums.
That’s so sad, and I’ll go so far as to say it is disheartening.
I can’t think of an instance in our nation’s history that was as sickening as that day in January when a mob, many mobs, attacked the U.S. Capitol building. What in the world were those people thinking? I don’t see a whole lot of difference between what almost happened on that day and what happened on 9/11.
An angry mob of protesters who didn’t get what they wanted and decided to take matters into their own hands.
Our “rights” don’t give any of us the foundation for breaking the law and causing physical harm to innocent people, those Capitol police and staff inside the building.
I’ve never been confused for a Constitutional attorney but I don’t believe our “rights” allow us to gather in mob fashion and block traffic on an interstate highway.
There is a right way to disagree and a wrong way to disagree and far too often nowadays, what we’re seeing is the wrong way.
I hope we can figure out a way to reverse that trend.