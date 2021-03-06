Sister Betty Bailey Irvin wraps up her story of Main High Class of 1959:
We were pre-adults and rising seniors, but we were still maturing physically, mentally and emotionally. We had set a goal to graduate in 1959 and were steadily working toward it.
By this time, in the fall of 1958, the Freshman Ball, Sophomore Hop and Junior Prom had come and gone. Graduation and the Senior Prom were fast approaching on the horizon. Some classmates were moving at a faster pace than others. A few dropped the ball by the wayside as if to forget the goal entirely.
Our class colors were royal blue and white. The class motto was “Labor Conquers All.” The girls chose the pattern, color, and material for the dress that we were to wear for class night. As usual, the boys got off with light duty. They had to wear a dark suit and tie along with a white shirt. All of us were to be shod in black for graduation. Class rings, caps, and gowns were on order and were on the way.
Final tests were being taken and fervent prayers were being sent up for passing grades. Dates and times were finalized for class night to be held in the gymnatorium. We knew before Brook Benton finalized it that it was “Just a Matter of Time.” Graduation pictures had been taken, delivered, and shared. Some of us had gone to Crawford’s Studio downtown on Broad Street to have individual pictures made.
For some reason unknown to me, the class of ’59 uniquely had no yearbook to record our superlatives and activities. Class night was finally behind us, and graduation was here at last! Where are the intelligent ones in the class, you may be asking? We had them. Real Brainiacs. Leon was our class valedictorian. Anita Hill was class salutatorian. Charles Wade and one of the Jones twins, Mamie, were also high honor students. Trailing close behind were the many honor students, in which group I found myself.
Finally, we made it to the big day that we had looked forward to for 12 glorious years — and for the late bloomers maybe more than 12. We were 55 proud young adults as we marched down the aisle to the music, “Pomp and Circumstance.” We held our heads high and pressed our shoulders back as we proudly made our long-awaited trek to the waiting diploma being extended for our taking.
We were determined to make a positive impact on Rome, on Georgia, and even on the world. We walked out of the doors of Main’s gymnatorium into a waiting world.
Because most of us had been sheltered up until this time, we felt naked and vulnerable as we stepped out into this unknown territory. It was a challenge that we energetically took on. Some of us went to trade schools or college. Some signed up for the military to protect America, and others immediately went into the workforce, but we all went. We even had four coeds to marry within the class. They were Glenda Montgomery to Eddie Harris and Annie Ervin to Charles Brown. Love was truly the glue that held our class together and it still does.
We had overcome obstacles, a separate and unequal school, damaged books with missing pages, and discrimination. As the old gospel song says, “We made it!”
We made it by the grace of God, who blessed us with intelligent, caring and resourceful teachers who had an investment in us and saw something in us that was worth salvaging. They cared enough to give us an education that was inferior to none. Most importantly, our parents trusted the teachers in whose care we were placed.
We came to Main as gangly wide-eyed adolescents, but left Main as young men and women ready to face the world.
I, Betty Sue Bailey Irvin, find it a bit ironic that I was the class historian on class night in 1959 and once again, 60 years later — in 2019 for our 60th class reunion — I was chosen for the same role. When you read this, just know that not only were we the class of 1959, but we were the “main” class, in addition to being “high class.”
The class of 1959 will forever leave their footprints in the sands of time. The world is truly a better place because the class of 1959 was here. We broke Main High’s record by being the largest class to graduate until 1959. As you see, we were record breakers! Making Black history is not just a slogan for us. It’s what we do.
Instead of vibrantly singing “Rock Around The Clock” we are now contentedly humming “Precious Memories” — and oh how they do linger!