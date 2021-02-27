Sister Betty Bailey Irvin continues her story of Main High Class of 1959:
Main High School’s sports arena was very much alive with basketball for guys and dolls, coached by Mr. Parks and Mrs. McCormick respectively. We even had our own “Wilt Chamberlin” in the personage of our classmate Waymond Scott’s brother, James Scott. He was very tall, and it was rumored that he was so tall he could make a basket without leaping.
Football!! Football!! Operated by the mighty, mighty Main High Panthers! Our Panthers won some and, due to their generosity, they let other teams win some. I thought that was very neighborly of them. Some of their coaches were Mr. Calvin Burrell, Professor Parks and Mr. Jeff Johnson. Leon Lyons was the team captain during my senior year. Some of our classmates that I recall who played were Waymond Scott, Eddie Harris, William Zimmerman, Milton Cherry and Luke Ransby.
As you know, football and cheerleaders go hand in hand. We had those too. I can still envision them wearing their green and gold outfits as they were cheering “Hold that line and don’t let go!” or “One, two, three, look at Mr. Lee; three, four, five, look at him jive”. We all looked forward to all of the cheers but the real kicker was the hymn that we would sing and it went like this: “Cedartown got great big men, and all the other schools the same, but Main High got mama’s little baby boy, but we gonna sure Lawd win this game.” Depending on the school that Main was playing that night, the school name would be substituted.
Soccer was not real popular yet. It became a part of the school sports program after 1959 Main group graduated.
When we were bad, we were very bad. When we were good, we were very good. Main High participated in the Fine Arts Program and had a dynamic Chorus, which was under the leadership or the direction of Mrs. Taylor.
I can recall one year our Fine Arts Team, including the Main High Chorus, was transported to Dalton for the district wide competition. We were all uniformed in our navy skirts or pants, white blouses or shirts and black shoes. Our Main High Chorus sang “Deep River“ and got a superior rating. For the recitation division, Lorena Dean recited the poem ”I Had But Fifty Cents” by Sam Devere and someone else recited “Angelina” by Paul Lawrence Dunbar. I don’t recollect their scores as of today, but they also received very good ratings. Our chairs of each division were excellent coaches and sent us away to represent the school well prepared.
Mr. Herman Scott and the band were one and the same. When we spoke about Main High’s band, that was like speaking of Herman Scott. From my understanding, Mr. Scott was the only music teacher or band leader in the county with a degree in Music. Many of my classmates were musically inclined and joined our outstanding Main High Band. Mr. Herman Scott was well educated and a very dedicated teacher, both in Math and Band.
Main High School Band played funky music that was out of sight and over the rainbow, as we used to say. Mr. Scott would copy and write the popular music of the day and then teach it to our band. Some of those songs that I remember were “Rockin’ Robin,” “Rock Around the Clock” and several of James Brown’s hits, among others. Our Main High Band played and marched with split second precision. Glinder Harris, Mattie Adcox, Lorena Dean, Barbara Fain and some others were excellent and kept time with each and every beat.
And now for the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey would say. Maynor Dozier and Joann Nolan were among those high stepping, brick house majorettes. Oh what a sight to see! Those of us who could not make the moves just stood back and enjoyed the show, calling on them to step even higher. This encouragement caused these girls to lean back, and I mean waaayyy back, and step the impossible high — so very, very, high as they were strutting their stuff.
In fact, the Main High parades were so spectacular that the merchants would close their shops on Broad Street and stand outside just to watch them march. The half time shows at the football games were memorable. The halftime shows were real WOW factors.
In all educational systems, substitute teachers play a major part in holding the schools together. Before I forget to share, we had two favorite substitute teachers: Rev. Taylor, a Presbyterian minister, and Rev. O.M. Collins, a Baptist preacher. We really enjoyed our time spent with them. We had devotion most of the day when they were there.
Now that I look back, that was not a bad substitute. Every mind needs a break from mind bending academic work. Rev. Taylor would call on us to read and he would say, “Stand up to be seen, speak out to be heard, now sit down before you break something!”