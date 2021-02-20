Sister Betty Bailey Irvin continues her story of Main High Class of 1959:
We had moved to the next grade level, but some of us had much trickery in us. It was relayed to me about how some of our class members had gotten Mr. Jeff Johnson’s physics test and circulated it to other members with these instructions, “If you are normally a C or D student, please don’t answer all of the questions correctly so as to ward off suspicion.”
I just heard about it later and played no part in the drama.
Our boys enrolled in shop under Mr. Hall and made several projects that they cherish even today. While the boys were in shop, the girls were with Mrs. Morell Darko, who taught Home Economics. One of the first sewing projects Mrs. Darko had us to make was a pair of pajamas. With that pair of pajamas, she taught us how to make every stitch imaginable: whip stitch, blanket stitch, overcast stitch, back tack, among many others. The first menu we learned to prepare was homemade applesauce, poached eggs, toast, and freshly squeezed orange juice. Eating what we prepared was both fun and delicious. Mrs. Darko was a very sensitive lady with a quiet, gentle spirit. Upon realizing her sensitive spirit, some of the more mischievous students would frequently needle her just to see her reaction. Shameful, I thought! I was not one to play games with my teachers.
Thanatopsis! Thanatopsis! Thanatopsis! Man, Oh Man! Would we ever fall in love with “Thanatopsis” by William Cullen Bryant. To memorize and recite it was a must if we intended to ascend the ladder to the next grade. Job well done, Mrs. Taylor! I’m sure some of us heard, “To Him Who In the Love of Nature Hold Communion with Her Visible Form …” in our sleep. Who would have thought a poem about death could actually foretell the death of our dream of being promoted to the next grade? Yes! It was very visible. We weathered the storm and only a few got left behind to be given a second chance. By the next go around they were probably able to sing “Thanatopsis.”
By now, with us in high school, our minds are beginning to drift every once in a while. Would you believe that during our high school season, three young male teachers exploded on the scene? I mean they came in like one big tornado. They were handsome and suave: Mr. Leonard Hall, Mr. Zettler Clay Jr. and Mr. Euris Preston. I don’t really remember what Preston taught, but I remember that all three of them were tall, dark and handsome. Clay taught Agriculture and Hall taught Shop. I dubbed them, “The Three Musketeers,” because that’s who they reminded me of. To us girls, our male classmates were left in the dust of our thoughts because of their arrival. These three men were suave, handsome, intelligent and knew it — and only wanted us to apply ourselves to the lessons at hand. Oh, how after the arrival of The Three Musketeers, we wanted to register to take shop and agriculture, but the teachers made sure we stayed the course.
School officials, knowing that all work and no play makes Jack or Jill a dull boy or girl, also included fun activities. Some of the boys joined Charms and the girls joined the Charmettes sponsored by Mrs. Edith T. Lyons. The dress codes were enforced. Red sweaters were worn by the boys and red skirts or pants were worn by the girls. Some Charms that I can remember were Charles Brown, David Sims, Laddell Kinnebrew and Aaron Shropshire. Some of the Charmettes that I can recall were Annie Ervin, Mattie Adcock, Mardella Ford, Lorena Dean, Katherine Childers, Glinder Harris, Willie Gordon, myself — Betty Bailey — and many others.
Most all of our teachers at Main High were no nonsense. Mrs. E. T. Lyons was one of them. I took History under her and, to this very day, I remember the beginning and ending of Patrick Henry’s speech. “Gentlemen may cry peace! But there is no peace. The next gale that sweeps from the North will bring with it, the resounding of arms ... I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
Some of us had the opportunity join collegiate clubs. Mrs. Fannie Wright taught French out of which the French Club grew. Many of us joined the Tri-Hi-Y and the Hi-Y. Drama Club was available for those who desired to be a part of the performing arts. New Farmers of America was available and probably grew out of Mr. Clay’s agricultural class. All of the girls thought about becoming farmers because of that club.