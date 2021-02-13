Sister Betty Bailey continues her story of Main High Class of 1959:
The time that stands out in my heart and mind and spirit is September 1953. After we got off of the buses, out of cars and off the streets, we proudly marched into Main 7A or 7B school building. We came from elementary schools all around: Armuchee, Shannon, Cave Spring, Chemical Hill, Lindale, Silver Creek, and even Coosa and Morton Bend sent us in. We were a diverse group of wide, bright eyed adolescents.
At this time in our little lives, not only did we have to cope with raging hormones and rapidly changing body images, we were also forced to deal with this. Yes, this! A new school! Yet, in spite of the circumstances we were facing, we were still filled with indescribable joy and amazement. All of us! At last we were no longer elementary school kids, but were now playing in the big league.
We were in the seventh grade, now called middle schoolers. We met and rushed in to claim home rooms and teachers. Actually, we didn’t claim anything, it was all preassigned. Our last names determined if we would be in the 7A or 7B. My last name was Bailey so that landed me in section B, guarded by Professor Parks.
Even though we had lost a few along the way, the class of ‘59 set a record for being the largest class to enroll in the seventh grade at Main up until that time. For the next two years we honed our skills, especially our penmanship. We concentrated on building a foundation for high school: reading, writing, science and arithmetic. We studied hard because, as the gospel singer Mahalia Jackson sang, we wanted to “Move on Up a Little Higher.” We had our eyes on the big prize, which was within arms’ reach. We could gaze at our next stop daily because we were housed next door to the GOAL. We could taste Main High School, and we longed for our two years to pass quickly.
I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you about our textbooks. From start to finish, they were worn out hand-me-downs that had been discarded by the white schools when they got new books. We almost had to play detective to find a space on the cover page to write our name. Nevertheless, we were extremely proud of those books. Some of us made book covers from brown paper grocery bags to hide their tattered condition. In later years the brown covers were provided by local businesses.
But thanks be to God for our teachers! They knew how to take lemons and make lemonade. You see, they and the community had an investment in us. They cared about us and were intelligent, resourceful teachers. These people would glean the latest information, mimeograph copies and distribute them to us. Our books and supplies were five or more years older than those of our counterparts at other schools.
During the Jim Crow era, which supposedly ended in 1965, there was no such thing as “separate but equal.” Brown vs Board of Education had proven that to be separate and unequal. I think the powers that be thought that if we only had access to obsolete information, we would definitely fail — or maybe they did not care one way or the other.
Of course, that is strictly Baileyology. But how wrong they were. Many Blacks during those days lived by the old adage, “Where there is a will, there is a way.”
Another pawn was the library. We had a school librarian in the personage of Mrs. Lois Bryant. Her materials, although no fault of hers, were also obsolete hand-me downs from the white schools. Oh, yes, now you ask wasn’t there a nice big Carnegie Library on Broad Street, and my answer is yes, yes ... but no! no! no! “No Coloreds allowed” unless you were the janitor.
The only other option was a library for coloreds located on West First Street in the basement of Rev. Taylor’s Presbyterian Church. There was a librarian of color to assist those who dared to enter. I’m told that some students were frequent visitors. You ask how about the materials? You guessed it. Obsolete. That library had a peculiar bookish odor, musty and damp. Over 60-plus years later I can still revisit the sense of smell in my mind. It was not very conducive to studying. I am sure you have surmised that I did not often visit the Colored Library in the basement of the Presbyterian Church.
Let me get back on the history track of my journey. My classmates and I did move on up a little higher, to high school that is. We were introduced to foreign subjects such as English Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Algebra 11, Geometry, French, Calculus, Business/Typing, etc. Anyone who took typing under Mrs. Scott will always remember “Now is the Time for All Good Men to come to the Aid of Their Country.” She made sure we heard that as she had us pecking away on those old manual blank keyed Underwood typewriters. Speed with accuracy was the goal. How many CWPM can you type? Most of us were proud of our number because we had good practice time.