I’m pretty tired about writing anything to do with COVID-19, but it’s getting real close to football season and with this Delta variant flaring up across the region, its impact on high school and college football is yet to be determined. Suffice it to say, though, there is likely to be an impact.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional has been increasing steadily over the past two weeks and was at 53 Thursday afternoon.
I will once again be broadcasting high school football for the Sonoraville Phoenix. One of the things I really enjoy is visiting with former Pepperell great Denver Pate, who coaches the Phoenix, prior to every game. One of the things I really hated asking last year was how many kids were out because they tested positive for the coronavirus. I had really hoped we’d be past that this year but it doesn’t appear that way.
The COVID-19 numbers have been steadily creeping up over the course of the last three weeks and it seems like there are even more younger folks testing positive than last year.
And this particular strain seems to be even more transmissible.
I realize that there are a certain number of readers who still think this is all a hoax or some sort of political plot. It’s real. Just ask anyone who has had a family member or friend die.
I promise you I’m not one of these worry warts, but I will confess a certain amount of trepidation about going into a press box. It’s typically pretty crowded and I’ll be engaged in a business where I’m constantly spewing from the mouth. There is usually another broadcast team and, as often as not, coaches shouting into their headset microphones at the top of their lungs.
I guess it’s a good thing that the first game will be at Model where there is no room in the press box (so why call it a press box?) and we’ll be broadcasting from the top row of the visiting bleachers.
We generally are able to ask the fans to spread out around us when we have to do games from the stands and the folks are usually pretty cooperative. We ask them to spread out not so much because of COVID-19, but because we don’t want to hear (and broadcast) moms and dads, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters using the most colorful of language directed at referees.
The station that carries the Sonoraville games is a Christian FM station. Nuf said.
I’ve broadcast high school football games for more than 40 years and only in the last three or four have I had the honor of doing games from the stands. We did it at Haralson County and have done it at Coahulla Creek as well.
The alternative to doing a game from the stands (and hoping the batteries last) is climbing up some narrow gauge ladder and parking on top of the press box, generally without any protective fencing or guardrail.
I don’t mind doing it at North Murray High where the press box roof is accessible by regular stairs and does, fortunately, have a chain link fence to help restrain me when I get overly worked up about a pick six for a touchdown.
And the view of Fort Mountain in the fall is off the charts gorgeous.
I remember cheerleaders across Northwest Georgia trying to urge their teams on through masks. Forgive the muffled chuckle. It was a sight!
But back to the coronavirus.
If you’ve followed the high school or college game, you understand a little bit about the impact it has had on teams. I remember one game last fall when Sonoraville played with what amounted to a freshman and sophomore defensive unit. Many of the starters were out, generally in quarantine because of exposure to someone else who had tested positive. The young kids got great game experience, and that’s certainly a positive going into this fall — but they gave up so many points that the offense just couldn’t keep up. Win that game and the Phoenix might have been a playoff team.
I feel like colleges were impacted more so at the gate than they were on the field. Playing in front of crowds that usually filled less than half the normal stadium, athletic departments took a pretty big hit.
That impacted the non-revenue sports more than it did football, which gets huge bucks from fat television contracts.
Then think about the impact it had on some of the Little Sisters of the Poor schools that the SEC bad boys fatten their records up on. Those smaller schools earn pretty big money being sacrificial lambs to the Alabamas, Auburns and Georgias of the world.
Hockey, tennis, gymnastics, swimming, even basketball teams bit the dust at colleges all over the country during the past year — and that’s terrible for the kids who won’t have a chance to earn scholarships in the future.
And so we get ready for the 2021 season. At this point, the schedules haven’t been changed. Charleston Southern (Do you even know their nickname?) is still on the Georgia schedule, Western Carolina is on the Alabama schedule and Akron is on the Auburn schedule.
Their bankers will be happy so long as the situation doesn’t change.
All we can do is hope, and maybe take the vaccine and mask up.