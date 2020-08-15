Lately, my thoughts have been on those who struggle in secret. Life already gives us cause to battle anxiety — add a worldwide pandemic, a severely wounded nation, and no one having any way to truly know what comes next.
This time a year ago I was in a pandemic of my own. Unexpected circumstances had me cornered, feeling very threatened and unable to thrive.
Recently, I spoke with a friend about how we respond out of our pain — about our abilities and inabilities inside and outside of our healing along the way. We discussed good days and bad and how we tend to judge our former, less evolved selves.
I recounted how I once viewed myself with such shame and embarrassment, that “former” girl. I scrambled hard and fast to get as far away from her as I could, glad of all the time that had passed between us. But time makes no difference at all when you haven’t reconciled yourself with yourself.
The greatest balm to my wounds came from the kindness I learned to have for myself: patience towards my time frame, gentleness for my frailties, mercy in the striving, hope about the outcomes.
In our conversation, I found myself saying these words to my friend about handling ourselves with care when we are tempted to deem ourselves most unworthy:
“We should not allow ourselves to be burdened by shame or regret about how we have responded out of brokenness and injury. We reach hard and desperately out of lonely, wounded places because we are so scared and overwhelmed there. Our needs are different at different times in our lives, according to where we are. We can look back with kind pity and compassion at ourselves because we were just as lovely then, in the struggle, as we are once we move past the pain and experience more growth and healing. Being healed doesn’t adjust our worth — we are always valuable, whatever state we are in.”
We tend to equate messy with disposable. We praise order and duty. We reward the idea of perfection. We call performance self-worth. We deem struggle a failure. We name and number all the self-help steps while it’s ourselves we still judge the harshest and secretly hate the most.
The worst of all assumptions that we make, we make about ourselves.
Who we are today will be our former selves of tomorrow, only 24 hours from now. Love him. Love her. See that person through shades of empathy and compassion. Extend understanding. He or she will desperately need that from you, your tomorrow self.
“The most important thing is forgiveness of yourself for having been as vulnerable, as scared, as angry, as frozen as you were. And forgiving yourself for all the ways you have tried to survive. So just take care of that. Just learn to forgive yourself for all the things you have done in order to survive.” — Dr. Bessel A. van der Kolk