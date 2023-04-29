Over the last couple of weeks my grandmother’s roses have been in bloom. I’ve been enjoying their beauty while sitting on my writing bench. And the weather has been so lovely. Sunny and cool enough to wear my hoodie in the mornings and a light jacket in the late part of the day.
Her roses only last a few weeks, and now they are beginning to fade. But what an encouraging reminder of how good and pleasant things come back around.
And being something she planted when she was still with us, I think of those faithful flowers as a friendly greeting — a statement of her presence.
I know it’s been said that talking to plants helps them grow. I think sometimes they talk to us. Her roses say, “I haven’t forgotten you, and I’m not so far away. I know you think of me.”
As I’m writing this a red cardinal catches my eye while landing on a nearby branch. It chirps a message to its friends before taking off again. Cardinals were her favorite bird.
It’s such a gift how our loved ones linger, how traces of them appear in moments only we can know. Moments that sing back remembrance and remind us of Love’s enduring presence.
The eternal essence of Love.
Grandmother planted more than flowers. She planted prayers over us that are still being answered, hopes that we would thrive and know the steadfast Love of the Lord.
I hope she knows how much of that Love was experienced from simply having her as ours. I have no doubt in my mind that her prayers kept me, are still keeping me, secure in the best of my heavenly father’s plans over my life.
She prayed for us Every. Day. Every day without ceasing. And that is a Love language all its own.
Some people didn’t have family that prayed for them. Maybe that wasn’t their belief system. You don’t have to have that sort of spiritual experience. That’s just one way my grandmother loved us.
Traces of our loved ones come to find us wherever we are. Maybe it’s a familiar recipe you come across, a book you read together, an old tool you discover you still have, or even a back-road route you used to drive when you took the long way home.
There are so many unique ways legacies are left for us. And Love is always the meeting place.
Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction.