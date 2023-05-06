This week, I’m writing with regard for the journey I see so many of my fellow brothers on. You men have a mountain of expectation on your shoulders.
Whether it’s societal pressures, cultural pressures, professional pressures — often the message to men is that they need to have it all figured out, have it all together, and be machine-grade tough while maintaining the image.
Who are you if you aren’t the breadwinner, the all-knowing answer-man?
But look at the number of homes where sons are raised without fathers. Let’s consider our history of fatherless sons. Generations of sons grew up without fathers in the home or had emotionally absent fathers. I have several male friends who were raised by their mothers, for various reasons (bless you, mothers!). Some have never even used the word “Dad.”
I’m stating the obvious here, but boys need fathers (or father figures). The absence of that relationship (or the presence of a less than loving one) leaves an incredible void.
And those little boys grow up to be men haunted by the question: “Do I have what it takes?”
Then they answer themselves, “In case I don’t, let me prove myself by not being allowed to make mistakes.” Societal expectations reinforce this by equating worth with productivity.
There are two major wounds that often come out of this fatherless void: Fear and rejection.
1. Fear paralyzes and can yield passivity and abandonment. If you don’t believe you have what it takes, it’s easy to shut down or retreat.
The thing is, your presence IS enough. You ARE enough.
2. Rejection negates the value of a person. And if you don’t feel valued, you aren’t going to want to show up for anything.
But we end up rejecting the ones we really want to love if we don’t come out from under that lie of rejection. Then, God forbid men become vulnerable or show any type of emotion.
You dear, precious guys.
Come on down off that pedestal you’ve been unfairly placed on. You were never meant to sit so high. All that space is only creating more distance between you and your loved ones. And between you and yourself.
You’re just figuring this stuff out like the rest of us.
Let’s do this thing together, side by side, instead of walking behind or ahead of one another. Let’s help each other fill in the gaps.
Most of us find out in the heat of the moment that we don’t have the tools we need when life events present themselves and ask us to figure out impossible situations.
We develop those tools as we go.
Maybe one person is missing a hammer. Maybe you’re missing a wrench. Great. If we work together, now we have a hammer AND a wrench.
Vulnerability is necessary. It solidifies good connections.
It’s important that you know the value of your feelings. Whether you choose to express them or not, know their worth. It’s YOUR worth. And you ARE worthy.
You didn’t have to have had a father to be a good son. And you can be a great dad without ever having had one of your own. I know so many. And it’s one of life’s greatest pleasures to witness.
Yes, you most certainly DO have what it takes.
And you are ALL good sons.