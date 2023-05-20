Lately, as I’ve caught up with friends, things have seemed more heavy across the board for many.
Maybe it’s the tragedy on the nightly news. Maybe it’s the heat coming in — the transition of spring into summer, the weighty atmosphere. Or maybe it’s a culmination of these along with personal conflicts.
A few years ago, during shutdown, I wrote “A list of life suggestions for when we lose our way.” Sometimes lists are easier vehicles for expression when words are hard to wrangle. Here’s a new list — a few suggestions for anyone who just needs things to be lighter.
Sometimes it helps to get our minds on other people or other things. And sometimes it helps to simply make time for ourselves. I’ve found a li’l mix of both usually works well for me.
♦ Honeysuckle is in bloom. Find some. Inhale.
♦ Go to a farmers market. Buy a tomato. Slice tomato. White bread, mayo, salt and pepper. Eat.
♦ Buy a hammock. Assemble in a shady spot. Relax in your hammock.
♦ Find a local food truck schedule (we have several here in town). Plan a picnic at one.
♦ Go to a local dog park. Even if you don’t have a dog, go and watch the pups play. Instant uplifter.
♦ If it’s too hot outside, go to the mall and take a nice, cool stroll. Then have a pretzel or a smoothie in the food court.
♦ Hospice centers and nursing homes are often in need of volunteers to spend time with patients who have no family. Find out how you can help.
♦ Volunteer at your library for summer reading events. Read to kids or join a book club. Maybe even start one of your own.
♦ Baking always pulls me out of the slumps. Grab a box mix and make a loaf, muffins, brownies, or cupcakes, and surprise a neighbor.
♦ Go walk at the duck pond track in Garden Lakes. There’s always a delightful breeze off the water, and there are several families of goslings and ducklings to be seen right now. (fyi: Bread is NOT a good snack for ducks.♦ Cracked corn, birdseed and oats are better for their digestion.)
♦ Grab a good book and spend an afternoon at a coffee house. Have a treat and some alone time, away from your cellphone.
♦ Call someone you haven’t seen in a while and invite them to breakfast.
♦ Join a painting or pottery class. Or check out local hardware stores for free DIY workshops and start a new home project.
♦ Decorate “get well” cards or make activity packs for kids in long-term care at nearby hospitals.
♦ Make homemade pizza for dinner. It’s a fun change and a healthier, less expensive option than dining out.
♦ Go on a drive down a country road, windows down, with your favorite music playing.
♦ If it’s difficult to get out, stay in. Play music on a record player, do a jigsaw puzzle, play a card game, watch an old favorite movie, find a new TV show.
♦ And, my personal favorite: On a clear night, watch the sky. The moon and stars have a way of putting it all in perspective. There are even free apps you can download that tell you which stars and constellations are which.
If all else fails, Look Up.