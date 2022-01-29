Rome appears to be on the cusp of some interesting years of growth in the very near future, but I’ve been scratching my head (not just because newly grown hair itches) because I can’t help but wonder about the confluence of events.
City leaders have been seeking growth on the west bank of the Oostanaula River for close to two decades. River City Bank was the first to fall into place. It took a while, but the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk finally grew out of the shadows of the levee. Two different Rome developers, David Doss, then Wayne Robinson, had high hopes for another 2 acres of city property adjacent to the Marriott but their plans never came to fruition.
Then came the Four Stones IMPACT Rome real estate group. They started buying up property between West Third and the levee even before they submitted ambitious plans to the city to acquire the two acres next to the Marriott.
We haven’t seen, or heard, much from that group lately but we can assume they are moving forward with their plans for a live, work, play community in the River District. Last we heard, they were talking about somewhere between 250 and 300 apartments or condos along with some retail and commercial space. Some sort of “destination” food and events facility is, or was, also part of the plans.
While these plans were being massaged, the city put together a housing committee to address a shortage of residential inventory that some folks argued was inhibiting growth. Since that committee started its work, we’ve seen a 60-plus single-family residential development rise from the earth across from the Floyd County Jail. It won’t be long before we start seeing sticks come out of the ground there.
We’ve seen the city annex property in the Chulio-Pleasant Valley Road community where a developer has plans for somewhere north of 800 single-family homes. That project has drawn considerable ire from residents of the area largely because of the poor (and I’m being kind in that description) nature of Chulio Road.
I have the greatest of confidence that Chulio Road will be improved, but I suspect that is likely to be later rather than sooner.
Then came another group that has successfully acquired property in the previously incorrigible triangle between Martha Berry Boulevard and North Fifth Avenue. That is slated to become another mixed-use residential, commercial and retail development with another 200 or so apartments.
Just this past week, the City Commission approved rezoning for about 14 acres off Woodrow Wilson Way in West Rome for Gateway Development out of Alabama to build another 200-plus apartments.
And I know there are other projects, oops, better call them developments, in the works.
I’m still wondering where all these folks are coming from.
And here’s where the head scratching really gets serious, I’m wondering where the jobs are that these folks are going to have to have to pay for all these new homes.
Our unemployment rate in Rome is at fundamentally historic lows and there are still “Help Wanted” signs everywhere.
But are these jobs paying enough for cute little millennial families to pay between $1,000 and $1,600 a month RENT? Are these folks going to be able to earn enough to make a $2,500-a-month house payment?
This is where the old — and out of touch — kicks in. I can’t even begin to imagine a $1,400-a-month rent payment for a two-bedroom apartment. That’s what the young man representing Gateway Development told city officials the new apartments on Woodrow Wilson Way are expected to go for. I just finished paying off my extremely modest three-bedroom house last March and I can tell you my payments, after a re-fi 15 years ago, were not even half of that.
I’m not making a whole lot, but I’ve never been uncomfortable. A rent payment of $1,400 a month would make me extremely uncomfortable.
The beautiful RiverPoint Apartments next to State Mutual Stadium, in the same neck of the rental woods, filled up much quicker than some people imagined — so maybe some of these folks are making a whole lot more money than I suspect.
But I wonder where they are working, because when you look at some of the latest data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, median income for a family of four is $53,500. For a single person, we’re talking approximately $31,300.
That $1,400 seems a stretch for a single young professional making $31,300 a year.
I can imagine that when HUD releases its new income figures later this spring, those numbers will go up some. Wages are generally increasing out of necessity as companies try to fill vacancies but, still, rent or a house payment north of $1,000 a month seems a little crazy to this old boy.
I wish all of our developers a lot of success with their plans the for the city we love. I’m hopeful the next generation can find a home they’ll love, and afford, in Rome.