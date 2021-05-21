As you turn off South Broad Street onto Branham Avenue, there, across from the cemetery, were two houses. I had noticed that there was a trail between the houses that went down to the riverbank. The houses had people living in them.
I would go down to the playground and would look at the river. To get to the river you would have to go though their yard. We were taught to never go around anyone’s house without their permission. I wanted to go fishing in the fork of the river. The trail between the houses seemed to be the best way to get there.
With fishing pole and bait in hand, I walked up on the porch and knocked. An old Black gentleman opened the door. “Yes?” he said. I explained to him that I would like to come though his yard to get to the river. He smiled. “Going to get one of them big old catfish?” he asked. “Yes, sir,” I said. He said, “Come on around to the back yard. I will show you some red worms you won’t believe.”
I picked up my pole and went around to the back yard. I could see the trail going to the river. He came out with a can in his hand. “Over here,” he said, going over to what looked like a bathtub buried in the yard. He picked up a fork and turned the soft dirt. There were some of the biggest red worms I had ever seen. He had a worm bed in a bathtub.
He smiled. “Feed them good and they will get fat.” Then he asked, “You don’t mind if I go with you?” “No sir,” I said. “I would like that. I don’t like to fish by myself.” He picked up a fancy rod and reel from the back porch. Smiling, he said, “Come on boy, let’s go get us a big catfish for supper.”
He led the way with me following closely. I looked at the fancy rod and reel, wishing I could get me one. I couldn’t afford it, so I would have to use my cane pole. I had a good cane pole. It was seasoned by the sun and was extra tough. I had caught a lot of fish with it. I followed him down to the riverbank close to the water.
There were some old rusty pieces of iron and other pieces of metal sticking out of the mud. I went around to a willow tree growing out over the water. He watched me, and when I got situated where I wanted, he walked down to the pieces of metal and threw out. I put my line in.
I had ahold of the pole when the fish hit. With a good hardy yank, I caught the first catfish. I remember him laughing, saying, “Man, I done gone and got me a real fisherman for a buddy.”
We fished until around noon. I told him I had to go. I had a nice string of catfish. He had caught a big one, and we laughed when he almost slid in the river. Assuring him that I would be back the next Saturday, I left.
I looked forward to the next Saturday, for I had found a catfish hole. When we were young and fished a lot, we would look for what we called a catfish hole. It was a place where it seemed to always be full of catfish. I was not going to tell anyone about it.
I had found out that his name was Jim. He lived there with his daughter. He was retired, and fishing was his favorite pastime.
Jim’s last name was Whatley, and his daughter was Doris. Two finer people I have never known. Jim and I would come off the riverbank tired and hungry; Doris would have a sandwich and a cup of coffee waiting for us. She always said, “You two fishermens wash up and get the mud off of your feet.” When we went in she would have food of some kind on the table. I would sit and talk to Doris, for when we came in from fishing Jim would go to bed. I found out he had a heart condition that made him get tired real fast.
I did a lot of fishing that year with Jim. I was 15 years old and working in construction. The weekends were about the only time I had a chance to go. Then I had to work on several weekends and didn’t have a chance to go fishing.
When I finally got the chance again, I grabbed my pole and headed for Jim’s house. I turned off of South Broad onto Branham Avenue and stopped — for sitting in front of Jim’s house was a moving van. I walked slowly up to the front porch. The house was almost empty. Doris came to the door and saw me. I told her that I had been working and couldn’t get over to go fishing with Jim.
She reached out and hugged me, with tears in her eyes. “Dad died two weeks ago,” she said. I don’t think I have ever had anything to hit me like that. I sat down on the porch. She sat down beside me. We talked for a while.
She kept on thanking me for bringing some fun into her father’s life. She said he talked about his “little fishing buddy.” She got up and went inside the house. She came out with Jim’s fancy rod and reel in her hands and handed it to me. “I believe Dad would have wanted you to have this.” I took it, handling it very gently.
I watched as the truck pulled out with her in it. She had said she was moving to Tifton, where most of her people lived.
I kept the reel for many years. The rod had gotten broken while fishing. The reel stopped working, but I kept it because it had belonged to Jim. While I was in the Army my room was broken into and along with other stuff the reel was taken.