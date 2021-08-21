Once upon a time when we were civil, it was not hard to find people all over who were filled with compassion for their neighbors or anyone hurting or in need.
Once upon a time our aim was not to see who could be the vilest, meanest, cruelest — but we seem to be there now. We choose words that are painful. The more painful the better, it seems. The saddest thing about this point in time is that we have convinced ourselves that God is blessing what we are doing. Our aim seems to be to see how much damage we can inflict on others.
Anyone who watched the four Capitol Police men give testimony about how bruised and battered they were on Jan. 6 could see that hurt and pain were written all over the officers. All of them, including the ones who are in the background, must be suffering silently and are carrying a weight that will take time and extra help to lift.
We are looking at officers who have been damaged psychologically, spiritually, emotionally, and socially. Can you believe that even the people whom they were protecting are denying the truth of that horrific day.
Henry Dunn, Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone, and Daniel Hodges came before the world and spoke for the Men in Blue. These men were able to face the hard fact that all of the people who were screaming bloody murder when earlier some simpleton began using the term “defund the police” could care less about their pain.
Most people who know anything about the police realize that they are on the lower end of the totem pole when it comes to salaries. What was most painful for them to realize was the statements made by another group of simpletons, like the representative from our state who said the Capitol takeover was just another normal day of tourist visits. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Jackson, was not brave enough to go out to greet the visitors for some unknown — or known — reason. Some people laughed at the four men and called them punks and other degrading names.
When Officer Michael Fanone speaks, he reveals by his demeanor that he is truly damaged, and we will never know how many more are damaged to that degree or even worse. One officer took his life after the four officers testified before Congress, increasing the number of officers to die from suicide to four. Who knows the pain that many other officers are living with as they try to put the experience of that tragic day behind them and go about life doing business as usual? These men may not get well enough to continue in that line of work.
After Fanone was dragged out by the insurrectionists into the crowd, he says that he keeps reflecting on hearing a member in the group saying “Get his gun and kill him with his own gun.” He said that it was like getting kicked in the gut by your brother.
Many times after an incident involving police officers in a serious encounter like a shooting, someone will ask “Well did any of the policemen get hurt?” If the answer is no, we move on with a sigh of relief. Many of us forget that they have all of the human attributes that we have. Our answer should be “No, not physically, but I am sure some damage occurred psychologically, emotionally and socially.”
On Jan. 6, many of the police officers were physically injured, but America will never be able to help with the complete healing that must take place in the lives of those men and women who were forced to confront a 9,000 member out-of-control-violent mob. Without excellent in-depth counseling, most of the police force may need to seek other kinds of careers.
Traumatic events and stressful events kind of build on one another. If you have to put a bulletproof vest on before you go to work, that’s an indication you’re already under the possibility of being shot or killed. So, all of these things weigh heavily on the psyche of the officers and over time, the officers are hurt.
It should be of no surprise to anyone that out of all the professions, the police officers have the highest rate of suicide. More of them die from suicide than are killed in the line of fire.
The American people need to step up and be advocates for getting psychological and psychiatric help for injured police officers. Consideration of these areas should be included in their benefits package along with adequate training.