I find, most of the time, that keeping a positive outlook is the most productive way to think.
I can’t say that I always get it right, but if I’m thinking clearly, I know, from a great deal of painful experience, that worrying doesn’t get me anywhere but worried. And yet, the weight of what is going on right now can sometimes be too great to ignore. So, how do we navigate the gravity of what we are experiencing but stay positive in our perspective?
It occurs to me that there are a number of things of which I am truly positive that acknowledge the struggle ahead as well as the promise of a brighter day.
I am positive that we are being called into battle, but the civil war needs to end.
Our enemy is clear and it is not each other. The political banter of days gone by has no place in our current circumstances. We can point fingers over how “they” are handling this or that, but in the end we are all in this together, desperately seeking the best course of action. The most patriotic thing that we can do is to put politics aside, join the ranks and work towards the common goal of ending the reign of this virus in our midst.
I heard an interview this week with Gen. Stanley McChrystal, former head of Joint Special Operations Command, who drew some really striking analogies between what we are facing and times of war throughout history.
He points out that we Americans have not been asked to truly sacrifice for a war since World War II, but our time has come. He cited Winston Churchill and his approach to the magnitude and ambiguity of what lay ahead. Rather than placating people with, “We’re about to win,” he encouraged them in their fortitude as a nation, saying, “We’ll never surrender.” We have no idea exactly what the future holds, but we must continue to do our best as things unfold.
I am positive that our frontline heroes wear uniforms of scrubs and masks and stethoscopes, but the rest of us have our own unique uniforms to don, as well.
We all play a role in this fight, but the people who are risking their lives day after day, working tirelessly with limited supplies and little relief, are our medical soldiers, and they need us to back them up. During WWII, factories converted to producing what was needed to shore up the troops at the front, and people stepped into unfamiliar jobs to help the cause.
We are witnessing a similar response now, as carpet companies launch mask production and people pull out their sewing machines to do the same. Factories are working to convert their assembly to producing much needed ventilators. Educators are learning to get creative with teaching online.
And don’t forget those folks who are frantically stocking our grocery shelves, or the ones who are risking their health to pick up our trash, or the ones who are working hard to completely change their business structure to meet us at the curb with take-out food.
Our uniforms of loungewear may seem uncomfortable and insignificant as we are asked to stay at home in order to curb the spread of the virus, but this very task could be the thing that saves us, and our frontline soldiers are begging for our help.
I am positive that there is grief, and there will only be more before this is all over. We must come together in support.
This, for me, is the hardest part, and I have been struggling with it more as I have watched the impact of this enemy reach closer and closer within my circle of family and friends.
I know people mourning the loss of jobs, people dealing with the knowledge that they will not be able to see and support their students again this year, people dealing with the loss of plans and dreams and goals. But, of course, the greatest loss of all is the lives we have already lost and will continue to lose to this horrible illness.
My friend Mike Bailey, a political science professor at Berry College, recently posted the American deaths per day from our various wars — and compared them to the daily average of the previous week from COVID-19. As you read, that number has surely risen, but it is striking, even as I write.
Civil War — 520
WWII — 297
WWI — 279
Korean War — 45
Mexican-American War — 29
War of 1812 — 15
Vietnam War — 11
American Revolutionary War — 11
Spanish American War — 9
Coronavirus — 582 (average of March 26-April 1)
There is no doubt in my mind that we will be recovering from the losses of this war for a very long time. Our ability to love each other, to support each other, to care for each other will be critical as we work to bring ourselves back to a prosperous place in the end. But, I know that we can, because I already see it happening.
Our task is before us, and we are called to soldier through for the good of our community. We have so many positive things with which to be inspired. The promise of the beautifully changing season, alone, is proof that there are stages in life and that this, too, shall pass. The stories of resilience and compassion will feed our souls with the knowledge that we can find such character within ourselves. We will never surrender. Of this, I am positive.