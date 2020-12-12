Getting it right for the short term or getting it wrong for the long haul is up to us. This COVID-19 virus is with us now and we are not sure how much longer it will be with us.
There is a type of candy called Now and Later that many children as well as adults enjoyed. That candy was of such that one could have some for the moment and save some for later, because the candy came in little blocks for that very purpose.
We do not have to treat COVID-19 the way the children did the Now and Later. We can take the proper measures as were outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and get control of the virus, or we can resist the guidelines and have it attacking us for many more months.
I recall washing the children’s clothes and the little blocks of candy would turn up in the wash. If we do not take this pandemic seriously, we can look forward to it turning up in the wash when we think it is all gone.
Doing the right thing may seem hard now, but if we do not buckle down, we will do the right thing after a great loss of lives before it is all over. Some are still blind enough to say, ”Oh, I agree with what some of the Republicans are saying, that this is just a hoax, and it was made up by the Democrats.” Yes, the leadership was told in December 2019 that this was taking place, and for nine months many people followed the leadership and denied that something was happening.
If we had moved then and there, instead of playing the blame game or the lying game, we could have had most of the supplies necessary for such a time as this. Our children would be returning to school, but now I doubt that they will return this school term for any period of time.
I have a friend whose daughter wrote him a fire and brimstone letter. It burned him so deeply that he allowed me to read it. Sparks were flying from it as I read.
Her main point was “You Boomers are to blame for most of the things that the millennials are having to deal with. The beautiful streams of fresh water are messed up because of you Boomers. The climate is being damaged to a point of no return because of you Boomers. You Boomers know so much and yet so little. Your disobedience is what has got the world in the decaying shape it is in today.”
She went on to write, “And now all you are told to do is shelter in place, wear a mask when out, social distance and you cannot do that.”
We both laughed from the pain of the words as I was reading the letter out loud, because there was so much truth in her letter.
We were both thinking about the Biblical quote, “...And the children shall lead you...” We agreed that she was placing the blame in the right place, and we acknowledged that we would die a slow agonizing death if we should be to blame for passing the virus to a family member or any one in our circle.
The time is now to do the right thing because we cannot deny its existence when we examine the total dead in the USA. We started out in this country with 15 cases and each day the number has risen — because we were not ready then and, nine months later, we are still not ready.
Now in our quiet “shelter in place” time we can get ourselves ready. This COVID-19 caught us spiritually, morally, emotionally and socially bankrupted. A large percentage of us were also financially bankrupted. We now have this time to decide who we want to be when we come out on the other side of this terrible thing that many of us would love to be just a bad dream or a nightmare.
This is NOW. We have not been dreaming so let us face the now of the moment. Our Creator equipped us to get it right. We have everything inside that we need to do so, and what we do not have, he has it. His word says, when you are weak, I am strong.