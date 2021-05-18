What I’m about to tell you is true.
I do not condone nor do I support this practice. I merely observe and judge.
My buddy wants to breed his English bulldogs. They are beautiful dogs with unique coloring and he’d like to continue their line. As you might can guess, English bulldogs are valuable dogs and puppies from this union might fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars if sold.
But here’s the catch. Because of their stocky, front-heavy bodies, English bulldogs need to be artificially inseminated to breed. Natural breeding is extremely difficult without a human’s assistance.
In addition to that complication, as many as 95% of bulldogs are delivered by Cesarean section. Their head has been bred to become larger over the years and, as a result, these dogs cannot birth their puppies naturally.
Both procedures — the insemination and the C-section cost a lot of money for a veterinarian (or animal husbandry expert) to do.
Well my buddy, Chris, is cheap. Ain’t no way he’s paying someone lots of money to do something he can probably do himself. So this is where our story begins ...
Chris decided several months ago that he was going to breed the dogs himself. Sounds simple, right? His veterinarian explained how to do it so Chris thought it would be a simple process, saving him hundreds of dollars. Then all he’d have to pay for was the C-section when the puppies were born.
So the countdown began.
Chris has been telling us for weeks that he was waiting for the female to come into season. Of course, being his good friends, all we’ve done for weeks is give Chris a hard time about it. He believes he’ll make lots of money from these puppies. And he might. But the thing is, he’s never done this before and I don’t think the process is as simple as he believes it will be.
And to make matters worse, the veterinarian has told him that this isn’t just a one-shot deal. He may have to do this SEVERAL times while the female is still in heat to ensure the possibility of a pregnancy. And even then it’s not guaranteed.
I should say here that Chris is a responsible pet owner. He takes very good care of his dogs, and he would make sure that whatever puppies are produced by this union would go to good homes. And he’s been consulting with a veterinarian throughout this entire process.
HOWEVER, I think it’s very naïve to believe that having never artificially inseminated a bulldog, that you’re gonna go into this with no experience and suddenly BAM! you got a litter of beautiful, expensive puppies. And Chris even went a step farther and predicted that the process would be so effortless that, after this, he’d sell his services to others who wanted to artificially inseminate their own dogs.
So, last week Chris told us that the female had come into season — so the time had come for him to do his duty as surrogate veterinarian. To put it politely, he has to take a hands on role.
This past Friday Chris reported to the group that he had made his first attempt. Well, lo and behold — as I had previously predicted — things didn’t go as planned.
“The male wouldn’t cooperate,” Chris said. “He just sort of sat there.”
I guess the YouTube videos he watched to prepare for this didn’t cover the part where the male dog wants no part of it. The vet told him that it was normal for the dogs to not be as enthusiastic about the process and that he should try again.
Well, Chris tried a second time and, again, no luck. He planned to try for a third time on Monday night.
Is all this worth it? To Chris it is. His dogs are very pretty dogs and he’d like their line to continue. But at what cost to his dignity? And will his dogs (and friends) ever look at him the same again?
Only time will tell.