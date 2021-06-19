My dad started working for Delta Air Lines in 1960 at the age of 21. He was serving in the Army Reserves at the time and, in 1961, was called up in response to the Berlin Wall Crisis in Germany. He trained in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and then headed to Germany to be stationed in Bad Tölz.
When he returned to the states after his father’s death he went back to Delta where he worked for a total of 34 years, loyal to the company and, back then, they were loyal right back.
In those days, joining the ranks in a corporation was kind of like joining a church. You were treated like a member of the family, the progression of your tenure was valued and respected, and the camaraderie and pride in your career ran high.
One of the many benefits of working for an airline was the flight privileges that came with the job, and our family certainly enjoyed that perk.
It was not unusual for us to jump on a plane on a Friday afternoon and spend the weekend somewhere new and different before hopping a flight home in time for Sunday supper.
We traveled all over the U.S. throughout my childhood, and even squeezed in a trip to Germany to visit Dad’s old Army base the summer before I turned 21 and lost my overseas flight privileges.
It was not unusual to get bumped to first class in those days, as Dad’s ranking rose. The longer you worked at the company, the higher the spot you held in the standby listings.
I think Dad might have driven Mom a bit crazy with his, “Let’s go to Texas tomorrow!” attitude. It didn’t always work out well. Occasionally we would arrive in a new city to learn that there was a huge convention in town and there were no rental cars or hotel rooms available for miles.
But, we didn’t get upset, it was all part of the adventure as we got back on a plane headed home, unexpectedly. We kids thought it was awesome. Mom must have wanted to pull her hair out!
There weren’t too many rules to our adventure, other than the structure of school and work on either end of the trip, but the rules of flying were sacrosanct and always observed.
You see, as an employee of the airline, Dad and his family were expected to behave as representatives of the company at all times. We wore our Sunday best clothes every single time we flew, and we never asked questions or complained about anything, no matter what. We were kind to other passengers, but never drew attention to ourselves or our status as employee passengers.
I was always so jealous of the cool people who were so casual and comfortable when they flew. The idea of flying in jeans and a T-shirt was so delicious to me, but if we had shown up that way, we would likely not have been allowed on the plane.
To this day, I don’t think that I have ever worn a pair of jeans on a Delta airplane. It simply wasn’t done and I have stuck with that in hopes of continuing to represent my Dad and my family well.
I don’t fly nearly as often as I used to, but I have been so shocked and dismayed to hear of the chaos that is happening on planes these days.
The Federal Aviation Administration recently reported that through May 25, they have recorded 394 potential unruly passenger violations for 2021, compared to 146 in 2019 and 183 in 2020.
With new regulations of up to $35,000 in fines and potential restriction from any future flights, we can only hope that things will settle down, but that is nearly double in less than half the year.
What on earth is wrong with people?
I have added this to my list of things that I hear are happening in the world at large that I cannot possibly imagine from my little corner in “Small Town USA,” Rome, GA.
When I hear these stories and stats I want to understand what is making it happen. I try to think of the kind of person who would punch a flight attendant in the mouth or try to break into the cockpit, and I can’t imagine what it would take to bring that on.
No one I know would ever do that, and especially if they grew up understanding the magical opportunity and privilege that flight provides us.
I usually end up thinking about my own community and circle of acquaintances, and considering how these behaviors fit into the life that I know, and it simply doesn’t compute.
We are so lucky to live in a town where we mostly respect each other and the law.
We should be proud to be a part of a generous and kind community, where there are many people putting energy into improving our town and the lives of those who live here.
I can’t imagine the kind of violent disregard that we hear about in various other settings, and I feel so fortunate for the sense of safety and community that we enjoy in our little town.
If only we could send that respect out into the world and help people to remember the benefits of treating each other with kindness and respect.
Somebody, somewhere, knows someone who would be rude and disrespectful and hurtful on a plane, but I’m glad I’m not one of them.