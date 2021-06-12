We’ve heard a lot over the course of the last several years about the expansion of downtown Rome across the Oostanaula to the River District. I’ve heard even more talk in recent weeks about the River District becoming Rome’s entertainment district and I, for one, think that’s a grand idea.
One of my greatest flaws is that I’ve always been a dreamer, the idea guy, with no money. Let me assure you right off the bat that nothing has changed.
A number of years ago, when my still relatively new friend singer Curtis Reed found his way back to Rome with his single “Take Me Back to Georgia,” I mentioned to him that I thought one of those old, somewhat dilapidated warehouse type buildings between the levee and West Third Street would be a great venue for an intimate dinner theater. I remember 20 years ago when Georgia Highlands College Foundation was running dinner theaters at Heritage Hall downtown. They were very successful with those efforts, three or four times a year, in a venue that only seated 180.
Kevin Dillmon has taken the lead over in the River District with his Aventine and Blossom Hill BBQ & Burgers restaurants. He’s renovated two ugly old building into showplace eateries near the intersection of West Third Street and North Fourth Avenue.
The Four Stones Real Estate group has bought up just about everything else in that area and is still trying to cement a deal with the city for 2 acres Rome owns adjacent to the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk.
The group, primarily Atlanta-area investors, has offered a glimpse into their plans for redevelopment, taking advantage of the fact that it is in a federally designated opportunity zone. The OZ status offers tax advantages that few people have even attempted to take advantage of and I salute and wish FSRE well in their efforts.
I feel fairly comfortable in imagining that some of the details of what the FSRE group plan for the River District have evolved since they made their pitch to the city during a caucus meeting back in March.
When I attended that meeting, I will admit to you that I was mildly offended by FSRE partner Alex Dominguez, who made a pointed comment that he had read they were planning a food hall as part of the development on the city-owned property. He said, “We’re not building a food hall.”
As I looked back on page 23 of the proposal FSRE submitted to the city with their bid for the property, it mentioned “Events Plaza/Food Hall,” some 15,000 square feet at a cost of $3 million, as being included in Phase I of their overall development.
Evidently the plans had morphed somewhat between the time the bid was submitted in December and the presentation to the city in March.
During the March meeting, the FSRE leadership team said plans for the city property included a farmers and artisans market with a rooftop deck and amphitheater. Drawings also showed what one might consider converted freight shipping containers to serve as vendor kiosks for festivals.
It sounds right on target for that area as part of an overall entertainment district! I certainly hope it, or something like it, comes to fruition.
Another less often mentioned event in that area will be the city-managed extension of a walkway from the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge to West Third Street, between the Courtyard and the FSRE development. We still don’t have even a clue as to what that might look like, or if the trail will eventually extend across West Third between the Downtown Tennis Center and Barron Stadium and connect to the main entrance of Floyd Medical Center.
As I mentioned, we don’t know if the FSRE plans have evolved further since March but we do know that the city and FSRE still have not closed on the sale of the 2 acre-tract.
Phase One of the FSRE project, again according to the documents originally presented to the city last December, also called for 250,000 square feet of workforce housing.
We’ve heard the number 200 apartments/condos floated in recent weeks. That number came up frequently during discussions involving traffic flow on the Fifth Avenue bridge.
The city has envisioned renovations in the River District to be amenable to a live-work-play community. That’s a movement that is really hot in urban centers across the country right now and it’s a great idea. I wish I lived where I could walk to work, then run back to the car to chase a fire truck across town.
What I feel pretty comfortable in saying at this point is that 200 new residences will mean at least 200 new automobiles in that area, probably more.
Work on water and sewer infrastructure in that area will begin later this summer, possibly early fall. It is being funded by an Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $600,000.
Bottom line here today is that this is potentially Rome’s best shot at getting a first class entertainment district and I’m hoping, from this seat, that there are ample entertainment venues included in plans for that area.
I’d still really love to see some sort of dinner theater type of project in the final plans.
But they’re the one with the money, not me.