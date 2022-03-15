I’m sure many of you reading this are aware of the recent sting and subsequent arrest of several area people on child pornography charges.
As you saw, there was even an arrest of someone who was creating videos involving a minor who was in his care.
That happened right here in our community. It didn’t happen in some big city far away. It’s happing in Rome and Floyd County.
And it continues to happen.
Not that you needed a wakeup call about a topic as serious as child sexual abuse, but I think it’s human nature to HOPE that it’s not happening so close to you. Sometimes we don’t want to be realistic about something so awful. We don’t want to imagine that these terrible things are happening to innocent children right in our subdivisions or in our schools or at our churches.
One way we can help many of those kids is through Harbor House Child Advocacy Center. I’ve talked about Harbor House before. It’s an organization that’s close to my heart. It’s right here in Rome and it provides services for children who may have been the victims of sexual and physical abuse. It offers prevention programs to help stop abuse before it starts and provides intervention where abuse may have occurred.
One very important service Harbor House provides is called a forensic interview. Let’s imagine that a child in one of these recent cases comes forward to tell about the abuse they’ve suffered. In the past, that child might have to talk about (and relive) that abuse to several members of law enforcement and perhaps even in court. That can have traumatic consequences.
A Harbor House forensic interview is conducted by a trained interviewer in a safe and comfortable environment for the child. It’s set up so that the child only has to talk about their abuse ONCE. Harbor House’s interview is recorded and made available to any law enforcement agency that needs it for an investigation, and that same interview can be used in legal proceedings — saving that child any trauma related to recalling the abuse time and again.
And after the interview, Harbor House also makes sure there are therapy opportunities for those children who may suffer the effects of that abuse for years to come.
Now is a great time to help Harbor House with its extremely important work. The organization is putting on a raffle right now to help fund its services and programs. The prize for the raffle is $5,000 and tickets are $50 each. There will only be 250 tickets sold.
You can buy a ticket from any Harbor House board member. I’m a board member, as are great community supporters such as Melissa Phillips, Brad Reeder, Brian McNiece, Calette Hollingsworth, Scott Wood, Gayland Cooper, Dave Roberson, Evan Mather, Kara Hicks, Jenny Wear and a few other wonderful folks.
But another easy way to buy tickets or just donate to Harbor House is online at GiveButter.com/HHraffle2022. And if you’re looking for another way to help Harbor House, you can always sign up to participate in the Roman Rumble in the fall. That’s also a fundraiser for the organization.
You may not be able to stop abuse that’s happening right now if you don’t know about it, but supporting Harbor House is a direct and immediate way to help local children who have suffered a fate that no child should have to endure.
Remember that, when you read about these local abuse cases in the news, there’s a good chance you might be connected to the victims in some way. They may be a neighbor, they may go to school with your own kids. They might go to church with you. They might even be a family member.
And even if you’re not connected in any way, you should still care.
Supporting organizations such as Harbor House, The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, Hospitality House for Women and Open Door Children’s Home is a way of helping victims directly. These organizations are right here in Rome and they help hundreds of local victims each year.