I have had a habit of collecting water cups beside my bed since about the time I was taken off a bottle. I call it night-night water. It’s there for me if I get thirsty in the middle of the night. It’s very rare that I do, but it saves me a trip to the bathroom if it were to occur.
The cups are not easy to see by the way the bed is positioned, but they are there. They are always there. And every time my wife sees them it drives her nuts, but because she only notices them ever so often, it only becomes a big deal a few times a year.
When it does come up she’ll make me get rid of them, but they always come back because I need them. They are more than a soothing drink to a dry mouth at 2 a.m. They are a reminder.
With every passing day, I become more of an adult. I try my hardest to hold on to the old me. The me that was a total slob.
Don’t get me wrong, I am still a slob, but not anywhere near what I used to be. My cups are one of the last vestiges of complete slob me. My wife has slowly been conditioning me. Training me like Pavlov’s dog.
Instead of me unconsciously and uncontrollably salivating when she rings a bell I have started doing things like unloading the dishwasher when I notice the light is on, indicating it is done washing. I used to hate to unload or load the dishwasher and now, at least two times a day, I find myself putting up clean plates or loading dirty ones. I can’t recall how I got there or why.
I would always wonder to myself, when I went to other people’s houses and saw how clean their surroundings were, if it was because they cleaned before I got there or if it was because they actually lived that way. I would think this because every time we have an expected guest coming to the house — the house that I think of as clean — I learn that it is not clean at all, at least not by my wife’s standards.
There is nothing more in this world that used to give me anxiety than knowing someone was expected to come for a visit and waiting for the orders to come down from central command. Toilets. Showers. Sinks. I would be asked to do my part, and when I would proudly say I was done, I would find out how far I was from the mark. And of course, I would always have to get rid of my precious night-night water collection.
We have come a long way from the days of scrambling before people come over. It only takes an hour or so to get the house to the point where we could make microchips in the bathroom if we wanted. I guess this is part of becoming an adult, but I can’t decide if it is a good thing.
Recently I have been watching my son learn how to read, and now where I used to be able to read articles on my computer, the kind of stuff chock full of salacious content, I no longer can because he can sit by me and see it. The power of being able to read can never be undone. Just like the power that I now have to discern what soap scum looks like even when hidden in the abstract forms of a granite bathroom countertop.
I walk around now in a constant state of hyper-awareness. I notice dust bunnies floating around on floors. I see spider webs in undusted corners. I notice things like where crown moulding doesn’t completely connect.
I’m not complaining. I understand it is a good thing to be aware of things that aren’t clean. It could even save your life, depending on how you look at it. But I miss those times before. Ignorance is bliss.
And I leave the water glasses there as a reminder to myself of who I am and where I’ve been. Even when I look at the glass of stale water next to my bed and I can see on the side of the glass where particles have collected on the fine oils from my fingerprints over the course of a week.
I have to stay strong. Because no matter how clean your house is, if you forget who you were in the past, you’ll never know who you are in the present.