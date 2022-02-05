Cities, counties, and local industries are about to have a big problem.
Beginning Feb. 7, updated requirements from the MAP-21 Act will go into effect making it mandatory for all new CDL drivers to attend a federally approved training provider to obtain a commercial driver’s license. The legislation requiring Entry-Level Driver Training makes sense for Class A CDL — the over the road, 18-wheeler/transfer truck drivers — but makes no sense for the majority of local Class A and Class B CDL license holders.
This will especially hit rural governments and local industries hard.
Currently, you can get a job with a city or county or industry, obtain your CLP (Commercial Learner’s Permit), work and learn on the job, then take and pass the CDL test to receive your Class A or Class B CDL.
A lot of locally used equipment like dump trucks, tack trucks, Gradall, vacuum trucks, etc, and certain industrial warehouse equipment require a Class B CDL. Things like roller trucks used for asphalt and excavators don’t require any kind of CDL to operate on the job, but they do require a Class A CDL to haul that type of equipment to the job.
This will also affect the construction industry because they will also need Class A CDL drivers to haul or drive certain heavy equipment to construction sites.
There is already a well publicized Class A CDL driver shortage in the trucking industry across America. However, there is also a lesser known and equally damaging shortage at the local government and local industry level, and the new ELDT requirements will exacerbate this.
ELDT will increase barriers to getting either class of CDL, due to cost and location of federally approved training providers. Even if someone is able to use a HOPE Career Grant to address the cost, location is still a big problem — especially in rural areas.
There are no publicly available training facilities in Polk or Floyd County. And with the well known issues with rural broadband access, even online options create barriers.
The much buzzed about federal solution to the current highly publicized trucking crisis is to lower the age to obtain CDL to 18. This does absolutely nothing to address the shortage that will be caused by the cost and location barriers created by the new ELDT requirements.
I doubt that the people who wrote or supported this legislation truly understand the full extent of CDL — especially at the Class B level — and the implications it will have on our cities and counties and local industries who do not haul full trailers cross country or will never even get on an interstate. This legislation won’t increase safety as much as it increases barriers and governmental red tape.
Even the state of Georgia has tacked on human trafficking education requirements for CDL drivers, which makes sense for traditional over the road, 18-wheeler/transfer truck drivers, but is not reasonably applicable to our local drivers.
Thank you for taking the time to read and be aware of this impending problem. A possible solution would be for cities, counties, and local industries to be sure to register on the Training Provider Registry.