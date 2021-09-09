NEVER FORGET!

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. This is truly a somber day where we remember the more than 3,000 people who were murdered on that tragic day. We also honor the fearless and selfless first responders who risked their lives on that day, and in its aftermath, to save lives and help identify those lost.
Anyone old enough to remember that day remembers what they were doing when they heard the news. I’m not an exception. I was at work. Like most people that day, I was glued to the TV watching the news coverage. I probably spent more time in the breakroom at work than I spent doing my job. I was not alone in that.
All Americans, and indeed people all around the world, were shocked and horrified by this senseless act. The world grieved right along with the United States.
Growing up in New York when I did, I watched those buildings being built. Later, while working for an accounting firm in Manhattan, I had occasion to make deliveries to offices in the World Trade Center. They were part of the New York skyline that was etched in my memory growing up. I hadn’t lived in New York for 20 years by 2001, but I’m still a New Yorker at heart.
I was blessed. No one that I was close to, no close friends or family members, were killed that day. Sadly, far too many people cannot say that.
That is not to say I wasn’t affected by the events of 9/11. Far from it. Like so many people, I spent much of my time that day trying to locate loved ones. My sister worked in lower Manhattan at the time, and I was unable to reach her all day. Finally, around midnight, I heard from my stepbrother who had heard from my stepmother that my sister was fine. She was locked down in the city, but she was fine.
I also had numerous friends and family members who are police officers and firefighters in New York at the time. Again, I was truly lucky than all of them came away from the tragedy alive. Too many families cannot say that. Also, many of these heroes have suffered long-term health problems resulting from the time they spent at Ground Zero in the days and weeks following the attack.
A few days after the attack I found myself compelled to call my aunt, who I hadn’t spoken to in over year. She lived in Queens, nowhere near Ground Zero, and I had no reason to think she wasn’t all right. But something made me call her. Come to find out that my cousin was a police officer and he had been on the scene. He was, and is, fine. I didn’t know he had chosen that line of work.
I remember seeing video of my high school being used as a triage center. Its current building is located two blocks from Ground Zero. A member of my graduating class was killed in the attack. We established a scholarship program in his name which we still support to this day.
In 2019 I learned another classmate has passed due to health complications that could be traced to the volunteer work he did at site in the weeks and months following the event. Conan and I were friends in high school but lost touch after graduation. We weren’t besties, but we had several classes together and shared some common interests. I’m not sure he ever knew this, but he is, at least partly, responsible for the path my life has taken. I have been a political activist my entire adult life and make my living these days as a political consultant. Conan is the person that got me involved in my first political campaign as a high school senior.
To this day, it is still difficult for me to watch video from that day. I can’t even begin to imagine how difficult it must be for those who were more directly affected by it.
This Saturday, at 8:30 a.m., there will be a 9/11 Commemorative Service in Rome, at the Rome/Floyd Firefighter Memorial Plaza behind City Hall. I will be there. We must never forget these innocent souls brutally taken from us on that day, and in its aftermath.
NEVER FORGET!