Never Forget: For the generation who watched the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, it’s a mantra to remember the world is smaller and that America is no longer isolated from terrorism.
For others it’s a call to public service.
Your police stand in the gap every day between evil and the good of our community. The people of your law enforcement are honorable servants who love their community and are willing to sacrifice their time and even lives to work and help people they often don’t know.
Your police care about their community and seek to do good when needs arise, sometimes off duty with community service projects. FCPD Works, the community service arm of the Floyd County Police Department, has had tremendous success with our first two events – thanks to overwhelming support from neighbors in our community.
Projects like FCPD Works are reminders that our community supports police and is very appreciative of the work we’re doing. We are thankful for every thumbs up, pat on the back and smile that we see from our neighbors as we pass through your neighborhoods.
People will sometimes ask if I worry about the politics of our present news cycle and question if it will affect our youth and efforts to recruit. I say no. I frequently come in contact with young people who are excited about public service and want to be a police officer. The more they encounter criticism, the more firmly these young people want to fight for good. I frequently remind officers to not be discouraged and remember why they became a steward of the people and to continue to fight the good fight.
“Blessed are the peacemakers” is our divine promise and encouragement. Your police will continue doing good in the community and we will be here for you when you call. I was once told that being a police officer is the most honorable profession and I still believe that to be true.
I have been a police officer for almost 20 years and our opposition does not always have a flag or symbol; they walk among us every day. In some tragic cases our enemy may wear the same uniform, but we are relentless in our efforts to defend the innocent and support freedom for all.
On Sept. 11, 2001, our nation suffered an attack by people who hate our freedoms and have so much contempt for our joy in liberty that they’re willing to lash out on innocent lives.
Those attackers, unlike the enemy of Pearl Harbor, were neighbors within our borders. And even though they had differing ideas we were able to coexist until those terrorists were overcome with madness.
We live every day with people of different backgrounds and ideas, but the melting pot philosophy means that we all melt together when the temperature is high. Right now passions are scorching, but we can’t succumb to the same madness that overwhelmed the attackers of 9/11.
Never forget: It’s more than a mantra it’s a reminder to not forget how blessed we have been as a country. God bless our police officers.