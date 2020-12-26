The visiting preacher’s query caught my divided attention: “What would you do if you knew then what you know now?”
It’s been asked before, most notably in the 1986 slapstick tear-jerker, “Peggy Sue Got Married,” and a major motion picture about going back in time every other year since then.
In between the sermon and “shushing” my children, I pondered the proposition: Knowing what I know now (which isn’t much, according to the results of my online IQ test), what would I do differently? What have I learned in middle age? What do I regret? How would I change my life or behavior? Why am I sitting alone in an empty church? Did the service end?
That said, knowing what I know now, if I had to do it all over again, I would:
♦ Never comment on a woman’s pregnancy. Pregnancy is not something you should ASSUME.
♦ Always make sure that my filter is activated in my mind before I speak. Too often, something has gone straight from my senses to my mouth, bypassing my brain.
♦ Travel more before I started a career.
♦ Not eat a McRib.
♦ Never own a credit card.
You can reserve a hotel room with a debit card.
♦ Take piano lessons as a child.
My mother taught lessons at our home, but I was “too cool” to be interested. I could have learned the piano FOR FREE (another assumption).
♦ Not have wasted that half-hour watching “Sex in the City.”
I’ll never get that time back.
♦ Be more kind to my teachers.
♦ Not join the Columbia Record Club when I was 9 years old.
Sure, it sounded great – seven albums for a penny. But that decision, through a chain of events, led to my ownership of “Barry Manilow Live!”
♦ Not eat a dozen doughnuts every morning when I was 18 years old.
At my first newspaper job, my boss (who also happened to be my uncle) would buy a dozen doughnuts every morning and dare me to eat them.
I would, much to his glee. That was the beginning point of the fatbuttery that plagues me today. The second time around, I would respectfully decline.
♦ Act on that idea I had about creating what’s now known as the Internet (I called it “Computerland.”)
♦ Change little about my career path.
As much as the newspaper industry is struggling now, I’m oddly built for it, and still enjoy coming to work.
♦ Never trust anything I hear “on the street.”
♦ Always ask myself before saying something critical or opinionated: What is my intent?
If my intent is honestly anything selfish or not for someone else’s benefit, I shouldn’t say it. Basically, keep my big mouth shut.
♦ Conversely, I would also make sure to speak up when confronted with something I know to be stupid, wrong, corrupt or shady. On a number of occasions, I have kept my big mouth shut out of fear or cowardice, when I should have spoken up for something or someone.
This year (2020) has tested my resolve on this keenly, and, mostly, I have passed the test.
♦ I would marry the same woman.
I can’t fathom “shushing” our children with anyone else. Maybe I should have saved that for Valentine’s Day.