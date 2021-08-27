Do you have neighbors? Do you have neighborly neighbors?
My writing partner, the great Donald J. Davenport, lives in a lovely neighborhood north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has never spoken of his neighbors, but I do know that he despises a certain giant plastic flamingo that dominates the street to his house. The flamingo is one of those “arty” mailbox facades, and that’s all the print I am going to dignify this heinous plastic bird with.
Growing up on Hillcrest Drive in Thomson, Georgia, was a blast. One of the reasons I have such fond memories is that in the summer the adults would gather with lawn chairs (you know, the kind with plastic webbing that would always pinch your legs?) in a backyard and grill, sip drinks, and tell tall tales.
While the adults adulted, the kids would play chase, freeze tag, and share our own versions of tall tales.
The neighbors were there with a ladder if needed, or a ride to a school activity. Because we were Southern, the kids addressed the adults with a “Miss Jane” or a “Mr. Charles.” It was a sign of respect and we thought nothing about it.
I had several outstanding neighbors in Rome during my 30 years in place. Neighbors who would visit the hospital if appropriate or would gather the mail while we were on vacation.
Out here, I have three neighbors, all who have become a wonderful part of our lives. We are neighbors by geography in that the lane we share is a dead end and so we have no traffic to bother with, mostly.
My neighbor to the east, Barb, is a recently retired professional, and we meet several times a week at our mailbox line and catch up on the area news. Barb, like us, is a dog lover, and our pups usually run to greet her and gently rear up and say hello. Her pups are larger than ours and provide security from anyone who may wander down into her yard from the acequia, or ditch.
Barb feeds the local feral cats, and one or two skunks that mosey into her yard. The stinkers hunker down at the cat bowl and share an evening meal.
Just across the lane from Ranchero Musselwhite is Mr. Bob, whose name adorns our road. Bob is retired and was a very successful contractor. He is generous to a fault, in that he offers his tractor skills (which are considerable), and he loans me a ladder when I have to do some aerial work on my side of the road.
Bob has two dogs, Sally and Jackson, and they live right across from our mailboxes. I take treats to the two dogs most every day when I go out to check the mail. I take Bob his mail and newspaper and place it quietly on his backyard table.
Neighbors, don’t you know.
I hate to throw out magazines, so I make a stack of my New Yorker Magazines and deliver them to Bob. I take others and share with Barb. All that great writing needs to be shared.
I save for last my neighbor Ramon. As my late mother would say, “He is a pistol.” By that I mean he is a way cool person with theories, opinions, and ideas that never run dry. He is retired from the U.S. Postal Service and is a nicely educated intellectual, but he would run from that term in a New Mexico minute.
His apple trees this season are so full that they are bowed with the weight of the fruit. I was pulling out of the neighborhood last week and he flagged me down.
He said, “You have got to take some of these apples!”
I replied in the affirmative, thinking that he would take a plastic shopping bag and deliver a couple of dozen. When I returned to the house later that morning, my wife indicated a plastic crate brimming with fresh fruit. My oh my.
Ramon and I have a common dilemma. New Mexico ground squirrels are getting into the engine compartments of our trucks and being very, very naughty. Ramon and I share various remedies, from putting fragrant soap bars in the engine compartment to, well, less peaceful responses.
Shared neighbor challenges.
My wife and I recently did one of our national tours in order to celebrate in person the first birthday of our grandson in Auburn, Alabama, where his parents work in education. I dutifully reported our absence to the neighbors, who promised to keep an eye out for strangers, or strange things.
I parked my truck at Bob’s across the lane to remove it from squirrel mischief, and upon my return, I walked across the street to fetch my truck. Bob was in possession of a spare key, and seeing me approach, he met me in the middle of the lane. He said his phone had just rung and he answered to Ramon’s familiar voice.
His message may just be the most neighborly thing I’ve heard of in quite a while. What did he tell Mr. Bob?
Two words.
“They’re back.”